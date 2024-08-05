Chris Cillizza Playing DUMB About Media Not Covering Kamala Harris' Husband's Affair Goes...
Tulsi Gabbard DROPS MSNBC for SPLICING Joe Rogan Bits TOGETHER to Make Him Look Like a Kamala Supporter

Sam J.
August 05, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

You guys, we do not hate the media enough. Yeah yeah yeah, we know, we keep saying that but they keep doing even more horrible things than they did before. Case in point, what MSNBC deliberately did to Joe Rogan to somehow make him a Kamala Harris supporter.

Keep in mind they did this on PURPOSE to help Kamala.

Tulsi Gabbard is pissed, watch this:

Her post continues:

MSNBC combined it together to make it look like everything said was about Kamala and that he was endorsing her. Of course this is completely false. 

Furthermore, it’s another violation of the FEC law by failing to report their propaganda as a contribution to Kamala’s campaign.

Yeah, that doesn't sound good for the Kam-Kam campaign.

The mainstream media might as well put D's in front of their names and just own that they are indeed the propaganda arm for the Democratic Party and stop pretending. We all know anyway.

Yeah.

They're so OBJECTIVE and unbiased.

*eye roll*

Note, we are seeing some reports about Rogan suing MSNBC for this but so far we haven't been able to locate a legit source so we'll call it a rumor for now.

We'll keep you posted.

