Richard Grenell DROPS Biden/Harris for 'Accidentally' Giving Taliban 100s of MILLIONS of Taxpayer Dollars

Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on August 05, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Every time we see something like this we are reminded once again why Democrats are hiding Kamala Harris and focusing on her identity rather than her qualifications, accomplishments, and track record.

What an absolute failure the Biden/Harris administration has been.

And it just keeps getting worse.

For example, apparently the Biden/Harris State Dept. ACCIDENTALLY gave $239 MILLION of our tax dollars to the freaking Taliban.

Seriously!

Richard Grenell called them (and the mainstream media) OUT:

Of course DC media is largely silent, they want Democrats to win.

Or rather, they want Trump to lose. 

Consequences for their actions? NO WAY. That doesn't happen ... 

No. No they don't.

Yeah, if this is the stuff we know about just think about all the horrible things we DON'T know about.

Don't we all?

Tags: JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS TALIBAN

