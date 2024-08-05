Richard Grenell DROPS Biden/Harris for 'Accidentally' Giving Taliban 100s of MILLIONS of Taxpayer Dollars

Every time we see something like this we are reminded once again why Democrats are hiding Kamala Harris and focusing on her identity rather than her qualifications, accomplishments, and track record.

What an absolute failure the Biden/Harris administration has been.

And it just keeps getting worse.

For example, apparently the Biden/Harris State Dept. ACCIDENTALLY gave $239 MILLION of our tax dollars to the freaking Taliban.

Seriously!

Richard Grenell called them (and the mainstream media) OUT:

The State Department gave $239 million to the Taliban.



Your tax dollars!@ABlinken and @StateINL didn’t notice that the requesting NGO was fake - a front for the Taliban.



The DC media is largely silent because they protect Democrats. pic.twitter.com/BWCNSBFgaR — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 4, 2024

Of course DC media is largely silent, they want Democrats to win.

Or rather, they want Trump to lose.

Then they should have it deducted from their salaries to reimburse the taxpayers. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) August 4, 2024

Consequences for their actions? NO WAY. That doesn't happen ...

$80 billion dollars of abandoned equipment.

$239 million in cash.

Nice payday for these terrorists!

Does this administration do anything right? — Ms. Deplorable (@Mony45059415) August 4, 2024

No. No they don't.

If this is happening, and is discovered, imagine what all is happening and being given to our enemies that we don't know about.



I would say this is the tip of the iceberg. More will be discovered and hopefully publicized after he is out of office — Johnny (@jcan59) August 4, 2024

Yeah, if this is the stuff we know about just think about all the horrible things we DON'T know about.

Who will be fired for this? Who will be prosecuted? NO one under this administration. I want my money back! — Betsy Dorman (@BetsyDorman) August 4, 2024

Don't we all?

