Now, THIS Is How You DO IT! Byron Donalds DECIMATES George Stephanopoulos Over Kamala's Heritage (Watch)

We've been seeing a lot about how fake Kamala Harris really is and the absolute fraud of Democrats trying to paint her as some African American woman who is breaking a glass ceiling blah blah blah. And while it's obvious anyone who still thinks Kamala is truly a 'Black woman' won't be changing their minds anytime soon, the way Byron Donalds owned George Stephanopoulos who tried to dunk on and shame him for people doubting Kamala's race is how you get it done.

Or rather, how we get it done.

He not only turns the tables on Stephanopoulos BUT he makes him look stupid in the process.

It's truly glorious.

Watch:

Byron WIPED THE FLOOR with George Stephanopoulos over Kamala’s heritage



George: “I don't understand why you keep on repeating it”



Byron: “I'm not the one who keeps repeating it... you keep bringing it up”



I’m sure he would be an “unbiased” moderator..pic.twitter.com/o65yBblLJQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 4, 2024

Totally unbiased.

we need him as Speaker of the House. — Carry (@boatgirl3) August 4, 2024

We see no problem with that. Heh.

Idea: the Fox debate should go on as scheduled and if Kamala doesn’t show, Trump will take clips of her positions as recorded oh, 60 days ago to stand in while he answers in real time.



In cases where there is no clip but there are verified positions the answers will be given by… — Ron (@FieldTechFixer) August 4, 2024

Wait, that would mean we'd see an honest debate for a change. Definitely do not hate this idea ...

He really did. George acted like a brat. Argumentative as always. — Melanie (@Imagecaptured) August 4, 2024

Once a Clintonite always a Clintonite.

This race thing is backfiring on them now they a panicking, they thought black folks we were going to be stupid enough to support the damn DEI Selected not elected symbolism of a candidate Kamala Scamala Harris. This is why more and more black folks are voting for Donald Trump.… — Chawanne B (@ChawanneB) August 4, 2024

That would be great.

The display from George Stephanopoulos reiterates this pic.twitter.com/wwgH13Jo4s — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) August 4, 2024

Clearly, the Right has won the argument on Kamala pretending to be something she's not.

Now it's time to start taking her apart on policy.

