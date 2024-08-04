LOL-NOW We Know Why They're HIDING Her! Kamala Harris Asked to Explain Cloud...
Josh Shapiro Desperately Trying to Make IDF Connection Disappear Shows How ANTISEMITIC Dem...
WEIRD: David Hogg's Attempt at Schooling Heritage on Marxism Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY...
Mark Cuban Pretending He Understands 'Bipartisan' Border Bill to Support Kamala Goes SPECT...
Three Weeks Later and Dems/Never Trump Are STILL Trying to Pretend Trump Wasn't...
Dude Who Impregnated His Nanny (aka Kamala's Husband) Whines About 'Toxic Masculinity' and...
HA! CNN Clearly 'SHOOK' As They Did NOT Expect Black Men to Say...
Lowest of the LOW: DBag Dad DRAGGED After Humiliating His Young Son for...
Sen. Tim Scott Shares LOVELY Wedding Pics of Himself With His Bride and...
'Low-Information' Black Woman Calls Out Kamala Harris at Trump Rally
IOC President Says Some 'Want to Own the Definition of Who Is a...
Barack Obama's Campaign Manager Calls Fox News Debate a 'Trump Rally' in His...
Democrat Chair Calls J.D. Vance a ‘Weirdo Sociopath’ Over Anecdote
Adam Kinzinger Says There's Nothing More Conservative Than Voting for Kamala Harris

Now, THIS Is How You DO IT! Byron Donalds DECIMATES George Stephanopoulos Over Kamala's Heritage (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on August 04, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We've been seeing a lot about how fake Kamala Harris really is and the absolute fraud of Democrats trying to paint her as some African American woman who is breaking a glass ceiling blah blah blah. And while it's obvious anyone who still thinks Kamala is truly a 'Black woman' won't be changing their minds anytime soon, the way Byron Donalds owned George Stephanopoulos who tried to dunk on and shame him for people doubting Kamala's race is how you get it done.

Advertisement

Or rather, how we get it done.

He not only turns the tables on Stephanopoulos BUT he makes him look stupid in the process.

It's truly glorious.

Watch:

Totally unbiased. 

We see no problem with that. Heh.

Wait, that would mean we'd see an honest debate for a change. Definitely do not hate this idea ... 

Once a Clintonite always a Clintonite.

Recommended

LOL-NOW We Know Why They're HIDING Her! Kamala Harris Asked to Explain Cloud Storage and WOOF (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

That would be great.

Clearly, the Right has won the argument on Kamala pretending to be something she's not.

Now it's time to start taking her apart on policy. 

=======================================================================

Related:

Josh Shapiro Desperately Trying to Make IDF Connection Disappear Shows How ANTISEMITIC Dems Really Are

WEIRD: David Hogg's Attempt at Schooling Heritage on Marxism Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong and LOL

Mark Cuban Pretending He Understands 'Bipartisan' Border Bill to Support Kamala Goes SPECTACULARLY Wrong

Three Weeks Later and Dems/Never Trump Are STILL Trying to Pretend Trump Wasn't Shot and Almost Killed

HA! CNN Clearly 'SHOOK' As They Did NOT Expect Black Men to Say This About Kamala Harris (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS RACE BYRON DONALDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL-NOW We Know Why They're HIDING Her! Kamala Harris Asked to Explain Cloud Storage and WOOF (Watch)
Sam J.
WEIRD: David Hogg's Attempt at Schooling Heritage on Marxism Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong and LOL
Sam J.
Sen. Tim Scott Shares LOVELY Wedding Pics of Himself With His Bride and A-Hole Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Mark Cuban Pretending He Understands 'Bipartisan' Border Bill to Support Kamala Goes SPECTACULARLY Wrong
Sam J.
Josh Shapiro Desperately Trying to Make IDF Connection Disappear Shows How ANTISEMITIC Dems Really Are
Sam J.
Lowest of the LOW: DBag Dad DRAGGED After Humiliating His Young Son for Fake Engagement Farming
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOL-NOW We Know Why They're HIDING Her! Kamala Harris Asked to Explain Cloud Storage and WOOF (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement