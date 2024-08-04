WEIRD: David Hogg's Attempt at Schooling Heritage on Marxism Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong and LOL

You know the face you make when you're standing in a long line at the grocery store and the white woman with her own grocery bags covered in Harris for President stickers breaks out a check book and a wad of coupons?

Yeah, we just made that face.

David Hogg trying to pretend he knows more about Marxism than The Heritage Foundation by calling them weird ... dude, really?

Leftist teachers and professors have deliberately indoctrinated generations of American students with Marxist lies. As a result, so few Americans know the truth about Marxism.



Test your knowledge to see if you know the truth by taking our “The Truth About Marxism Quiz.” — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) July 31, 2024

Enter Hogg:

They are so weird. https://t.co/pBc0361IYq — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) August 4, 2024

Yeah yeah yeah, we get what he's trying to do here because Republicans are so WEIRD.

Heritage pointing out Leftist teachers and professors have poisoned generations of American students with Marxism isn't weird though, it's reality, Sparkles.

As you already guessed, this did not go well for Hogg:

Leftist teachers AND professors ARE WEIRD, David ! — National Youth Leaders of America (@LeadersOfUSA) August 4, 2024

Thanks for sharing their survey! That was nice of you! — Kenzie K. (@kenziek1101) August 4, 2024

Good point.

If Hogg hadn't whined about it not nearly as many people would have seen it.

My cat is smarter than you — Darren Jaeschke (@888DarrenJ) August 4, 2024

Marxists can't debate. — Clarence Scalia (@ScaliaClarence) August 4, 2024

Ain't that the truth?

