WEIRD: David Hogg's Attempt at Schooling Heritage on Marxism Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on August 04, 2024

You know the face you make when you're standing in a long line at the grocery store and the white woman with her own grocery bags covered in Harris for President stickers breaks out a check book and a wad of coupons?

Yeah, we just made that face.

David Hogg trying to pretend he knows more about Marxism than The Heritage Foundation by calling them weird ... dude, really?

Enter Hogg:

Yeah yeah yeah, we get what he's trying to do here because Republicans are so WEIRD. 

Heritage pointing out Leftist teachers and professors have poisoned generations of American students with Marxism isn't weird though, it's reality, Sparkles.

As you already guessed, this did not go well for Hogg:

Josh Shapiro Desperately Trying to Make IDF Connection Disappear Shows How ANTISEMITIC Dems Really Are
Sam J.
Good point. 

If Hogg hadn't whined about it not nearly as many people would have seen it.

Ain't that the truth?

