HA! CNN Clearly 'SHOOK' As They Did NOT Expect Black Men to Say This About Kamala Harris (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on August 04, 2024
Twitchy

There's nothing quite as funny as watching mainstream media's obvious ploys to help Kamala Harris (or any Democrat for that matter) backfire. Clearly, they did not expect these black men in a Harrisburg barbershop to tell a CBS report they don't think Kamala is really black.

Truth hurts.

Watch this:

Ya' love to see it.

What makes this even funnier is how the white guy is quick to say other black people called in to his show to tell them they disagree with these black men.

Tell us another one, Sparkles.

Not even a little bit.

Heh.

Ain't it great?

Because of course.

The only problem with this is that Kamala doesn't really have any ideas.

Not even a little bit.

