HA! CNN Clearly 'SHOOK' As They Did NOT Expect Black Men to Say This About Kamala Harris (Watch)

There's nothing quite as funny as watching mainstream media's obvious ploys to help Kamala Harris (or any Democrat for that matter) backfire. Clearly, they did not expect these black men in a Harrisburg barbershop to tell a CBS report they don't think Kamala is really black.

Truth hurts.

Watch this:

Black guys at Harrisburg barbershop tell local CBS reporter that ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ isn’t really black: “To me, no.” pic.twitter.com/cdZUX5UwEF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 3, 2024

Ya' love to see it.

What makes this even funnier is how the white guy is quick to say other black people called in to his show to tell them they disagree with these black men.

Tell us another one, Sparkles.

CNN wasn’t expecting these black dudes at a Harrisburg Pennsylvania barbershop say Kamala ain’t black 😂 pic.twitter.com/RDhQ6q8j5N — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) August 3, 2024

Not even a little bit.

Heh.

Ain't it great?

There isn’t a single person, Dem or Republican that will see Kamala’s code switching fakeness now and not notice. Trump is a genius. Lmaooo — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) August 3, 2024

White guy calls black men low information voters. White democrats on full display. — FADDE (@fadde) August 3, 2024

Among the many hilarious parts of this CNN video is that, after the Black men explain their views on Kamala and race, the White Man of Authority calls them stupid, and says that's not how the majority of black people think, which he knows because his black friends told him so.… — Brett Laird Francis Doyle MCS (@BrettDoyleMCS) August 3, 2024

Because of course.

Identity politics must be exhausting, but some consultants did the math, and here we are.



Wouldn’t it would be easier with, “here are my ideas, any questions?” — EricStoner (@TesterTwitt) August 3, 2024

The only problem with this is that Kamala doesn't really have any ideas.

Well they didn’t expect that — Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) August 4, 2024

Not even a little bit.

