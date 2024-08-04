Dude Who Impregnated His Nanny (aka Kamala's Husband) Whines About 'Toxic Masculinity' and...
Lowest of the LOW: DBag Dad DRAGGED After Humiliating His Young Son for Fake Engagement Farming

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:45 AM on August 04, 2024
Meme

Being a father isn't an easy job and there are many lessons a dad can, will, and should teach his children over the years ... but using your young child to farm for engagement on Twitter is NOT one of those lessons.

Advertisement

And fathers who would do such a thing probably need to rethink their priorities and goals in a major way.

For example, take this Nick Huber guy who we wouldn't even know exists if he hadn't used his kid to get 22 million views on a single post:

Bad. We know.

Yup.

He replied:

*that's not how this works*

Dude, there's plenty of time to teach your kid that and plenty of ways to teach him without humiliating him on social media for millions of views.

Hope the farmed engagement was worth it.

Hey, we said there is a lot of engagement, we didn't say any of it is all that nice.

Advertisement

For that sweet, sweet ad engagement money.

Hate clicks pay as well as 'like' clicks, we suppose.

Still not quite understanding why people are really angry. 

Gosh, wonder why.

Embarrassing your kid for all the world to see is a sure-fire way to raise a kid who thinks his dad sucks.

Just sayin'.

Humiliates kid, pretends he's some sort of hero and victim for doing so ... for the clicks.

Advertisement

Yeah, that sucks.

=======================================================================

Advertisement
Advertisement
