Lowest of the LOW: DBag Dad DRAGGED After Humiliating His Young Son for Fake Engagement Farming

Being a father isn't an easy job and there are many lessons a dad can, will, and should teach his children over the years ... but using your young child to farm for engagement on Twitter is NOT one of those lessons.

And fathers who would do such a thing probably need to rethink their priorities and goals in a major way.

For example, take this Nick Huber guy who we wouldn't even know exists if he hadn't used his kid to get 22 million views on a single post:

This kid saved up all week for an ice cream.



Spent $5.



Dropped it after the 5th lick.



I didn’t buy him another one.



Life is hard, he took it well. pic.twitter.com/wnk8LCOGHz — Nick Huber (@sweatystartup) August 2, 2024

Bad. We know.

Ha life is hard but sometimes it’s great to know when your Dad has your back. You missed something here. — Glenn Owens (@Glenn_Owens17) August 2, 2024

Yup.

He replied:

My job is to make him strong.



I do have his back! — Nick Huber (@sweatystartup) August 2, 2024

*that's not how this works*

Weak men = hard life. — Nick Huber (@sweatystartup) August 2, 2024

Dude, there's plenty of time to teach your kid that and plenty of ways to teach him without humiliating him on social media for millions of views.

Hope the farmed engagement was worth it.

Other people he interacts with will not be so unkind. You taught him the wrong lesson here. You taught him that he can’t count on you. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 3, 2024

Hey, we said there is a lot of engagement, we didn't say any of it is all that nice.

You taught him "dad doesn't have your back"



You taught him "don't show grace and kindness to someone if they fail"



You taught him that "no one deserves a second chance" — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) August 4, 2024

Why are you humiliating your kid on social media and teaching that it’s ok to be unkind? What’s gained from this? — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) August 3, 2024

For that sweet, sweet ad engagement money.

Hate clicks pay as well as 'like' clicks, we suppose.

Good time to remind people that @sweatystartup isn’t posting anything true. He’s posting what he knows will get engagement. Bothers me a touch when I start to see academics I respect fall for this stuff. https://t.co/BRHvYpKZwP — BioTechSnack (@SnackBioTech) August 4, 2024

It was 80% true. They didn’t offer a replacement and he ate about half of it, though. — Nick Huber (@sweatystartup) August 4, 2024

Still not quite understanding why people are really angry.

Boy, that escalated quickly. — Nick Huber (@sweatystartup) August 3, 2024

Gosh, wonder why.

Allowing your children to choose another meal when they don’t like what you’ve served for dinner...



This is a sure-fire way to raise entitled, spoiled, mentally fragile kids. — Nick Huber (@sweatystartup) August 4, 2024

Embarrassing your kid for all the world to see is a sure-fire way to raise a kid who thinks his dad sucks.

Just sayin'.

What I'm most proud of:



I tell people what I think and feel - even if it leads to a massive amount of hatred.



Not many people willing to do that unfortunately. — Nick Huber (@sweatystartup) August 4, 2024

Humiliates kid, pretends he's some sort of hero and victim for doing so ... for the clicks.

Remember ice cream ahole dad?



Well, it seems to me that it was a grab for engagement to make a business pitch. Feel free to help his gimmick backfire and block @/sweatystartup.



No tagging or replies since he gets ElonBucks for that. — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) August 4, 2024

Yeah, that sucks.

