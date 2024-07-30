SUS AF! Mike Lee LAYS Into Secret Service After Learning NEW Details About Attempted Trump Assassination

Don't mind this editor, she's just trying to adjust the tinfoil sitting on her head so it looks good with what she's wearing today.

Wow.

The more we learn about the attempted assassination of President Trump the shadier things look. And we know, we're not supposed to feed conspiracy theories like the one floating around that someone somewhere higher up in the government planned this whole thing and Trump turning his head at the PERFECT moment ruined it all but ... this is starting to feel less like incompetence.

And more like malice.

Mike Lee just went OFF:

Secret Service let Trump take the stage 17 minutes after receiving multiple reports of a “suspicious person” with a rangefinder.



They didn’t remove him from the stage after local law enforcement realized Crooks had a gun—perhaps because they didn’t have an open channel of… — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 30, 2024

His post continues:

... perhaps because they didn’t have an open channel of communication between them (which is itself stunning)—moments before shots were fired. And they still can’t (or won’t) tell us why a window with a clear overview of the sniper’s “pitched roof” perch was initially staffed with snipers, but abandoned before the shooting. Inexcusable.

This is far worse than just inexcusable.

Watch:

🔥BRUTAL TAKEDOWN🔥



Sen. Mike Lee sends Secret Service Director into PANIC with one simple question about fatal Trump assassination attempt in Butler, PA:



"Why was President Trump allowed to take the stage at 6:02pm exactly 17 minutes after multiple suspicious person reports… pic.twitter.com/Iebt28jbGV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 30, 2024

They KNEW!

*cough cough*

We didn't say it.

Senator Lee, I know that you have to maintain a certain amount of decorum in these hearings, but Americans watching know this was an INSIDE JOB. — Joseph Pino (@JosephPino_) July 30, 2024

*cough cough again*

We didn't say that either.

Mike

~The White Chevy Van ~

You know the one with Arizona plates belonging to Maxwell Yearick?

You know the one where explosives were found…



Clearly Thomas Crooks was driving a Hyundai Sonata.

You know the one the Drone was found in.

Wait…

Then there’s the bicycle — Penny Lane (@Penny_FL13) July 30, 2024

Something stinks.

Mike, it’s a cover-up. Do you agree? — MustangMedic (@MustangMedicX) July 30, 2024

How about keeping the President off stage if there are "suspicious" persons wearing a back pack and holding a scope, flying a drone, how about some metal detectors. — tamara (@Tamaralynn212) July 30, 2024

Actually protecting Trump?! Crazy talk!

