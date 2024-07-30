PATRIARCHY! Riley Gaines BLASTS Olympics for Glorifying Mentally Ill Men PUNCHING Women in...
JUSTICE? Activists in Jackson, MS Decide Solution to Neighborhood's Crime Is to Punish...
BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins...
RUN AWAY: Roy Cooper Removes Himself From Consideration As Harris Running Mate
Trump Goes All in on Kamala: I'm Ready to Debate Her!
WATCH: Molly Jong-Fast, MSNBC Host Smear JD Vance As Racist Who Only Wants...
JUST IN: Gab Founder Document Dump Says FBI LIED About Trump Assassin's Social...
So MUCH Enthusiasm! Desperate Kamala Harris Campaign BUSTED Offering to Pay People for...
YIKES! George Takei Reminded Why He's the LAST Person Who Should Call JD...
I Sat Through the White Dudes for Kamala YouTube Stream and ALL I...
Democrats Do NOT Want You Seeing This Lefty's Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread About Who...
Gonna Leave a MARK! Black Woman DECIMATES 'Vote for Kamala Because She's Black'...
NICE Man Bun: Here Are the Best (Worst) Takeaways From EMBARRASSING White Dudes...
You Wanna' Talk Weird? Check Out What a Kamala SUPPORTER Says About How...

SUS AF! Mike Lee LAYS Into Secret Service After Learning NEW Details About Attempted Trump Assassination

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on July 30, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Don't mind this editor, she's just trying to adjust the tinfoil sitting on her head so it looks good with what she's wearing today. 

Wow.

The more we learn about the attempted assassination of President Trump the shadier things look. And we know, we're not supposed to feed conspiracy theories like the one floating around that someone somewhere higher up in the government planned this whole thing and Trump turning his head at the PERFECT moment ruined it all but ... this is starting to feel less like incompetence.

Advertisement

And more like malice.

Mike Lee just went OFF:

His post continues:

... perhaps because they didn’t have an open channel of communication between them (which is itself stunning)—moments before shots were fired.

And they still can’t (or won’t) tell us why a window with a clear overview of the sniper’s “pitched roof” perch was initially staffed with snipers, but abandoned before the shooting. 

Inexcusable.

This is far worse than just inexcusable.

Watch:

Recommended

BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins Screaming' (WATCH)
Sam J.
Advertisement

They KNEW!

*cough cough*

We didn't say it.

*cough cough again*

We didn't say that either.

Something stinks.

Actually protecting Trump?! Crazy talk!

=======================================================================

Related:

So MUCH Enthusiasm! Desperate Kamala Harris Campaign BUSTED Offering to Pay People for Supportive Posts

Advertisement

I Sat Through the White Dudes for Kamala YouTube Stream and ALL I Got Was This Lousy T-shirt

Democrats Do NOT Want You Seeing This Lefty's Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread About Who Kamala REALLY Is

Gonna Leave a MARK! Black Woman DECIMATES 'Vote for Kamala Because She's Black' Narrative (Watch)

NICE Man Bun: Here Are the Best (Worst) Takeaways from EMBARRASSING White Dudes for Kamala Call (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: JOE BIDEN TRUMP 2024 ELECTION BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins Screaming' (WATCH)
Sam J.
PATRIARCHY! Riley Gaines BLASTS Olympics for Glorifying Mentally Ill Men PUNCHING Women in the Face
Sam J.
JUSTICE? Activists in Jackson, MS Decide Solution to Neighborhood's Crime Is to Punish Gas Station Owner
Amy Curtis
Democrats Do NOT Want You Seeing This Lefty's Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread About Who Kamala REALLY Is
Sam J.
JUST IN: Gab Founder Document Dump Says FBI LIED About Trump Assassin's Social Media Account
Amy Curtis
So MUCH Enthusiasm! Desperate Kamala Harris Campaign BUSTED Offering to Pay People for Supportive Posts
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BEAST MODE: Ted Cruz ENDS Career of Secret Service Director Who 'Snaps, Begins Screaming' (WATCH) Sam J.
Advertisement