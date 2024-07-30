Gonna Leave a MARK! Black Woman DECIMATES 'Vote for Kamala Because She's Black' Narrative (Watch)

Anyone else having a sense of deja vu since Kamala Harris came into the race? Like, we've all been here before? An entire campaign based on the idea that skin color is the most important thing and if you don't vote for the Democrat's candidate you're a racist. If you criticize their candidate, you're a racist.

And so much division ...

Feels a lot like that whole 'Hope and Change' crap that poisoned this country from 2008-2016, right?

Yeah.

Luckily, there are a lot of black Americans who are smarter than the Democrats think, like this young lady for example.

Watch:

Hey #WhiteDudesForKamala, maybe you racist, sexist, douchebags should listen to this woman. pic.twitter.com/mKouKZlKyS — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 30, 2024

Ok, she should run for office. Just sayin'. Oh, and yeah, this editor's post again. Yeah yeah, we don't normally do that BUT we had to share this video, especially after we saw firsthand how angry it made white liberals.

Like this liberal/lefty white dude who rolled his eyes at her:

Yea, the black conservative grift is strong, it can be very lucrative. — Shudnell (@shudnell) July 30, 2024

Awful people. But you know, it's the Right that's racist and stuff.

Democrats have never really changed their racist stripes, they've just improved the way they market themselves.

Why? Cz she’s black and matches your opinion? — Shennelleh Kaine (@ShennellehK) July 30, 2024

No, because she's black and disagrees with anyone telling her she has to vote for Kamala because of her skin color.

This is not difficult.

Can you even name one piece of legislation that Trump passed while president that benefits the American people? Trump was a horrible and chaotic president and you all want him back in the White House? — Kyle Joest (@JoestKyle) July 30, 2024

They're so mad.

Ya' love to see it.

Ultimately this is what matters:

I’m white , I don’t vote color, I vote on policies.

If Kamala was white, I still wouldn’t vote for her.

If Trump was black , I still vote for him.

Only color I vote for is Red, White and Blue… — Joey Trump (@joeygrn1967) July 30, 2024

Too bad Democrats haven't figured this out.

