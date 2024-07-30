Gonna Leave a MARK! Black Woman DECIMATES 'Vote for Kamala Because She's Black' Narrative (Watch)

NICE Man Bun: Here Are the Best (Worst) Takeaways From EMBARRASSING White Dudes...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on July 30, 2024
Gif

Anyone else having a sense of deja vu since Kamala Harris came into the race? Like, we've all been here before? An entire campaign based on the idea that skin color is the most important thing and if you don't vote for the Democrat's candidate you're a racist. If you criticize their candidate, you're a racist.

Advertisement

And so much division ... 

Feels a lot like that whole 'Hope and Change' crap that poisoned this country from 2008-2016, right?

Yeah.

Luckily, there are a lot of black Americans who are smarter than the Democrats think, like this young lady for example.

Watch:

Ok, she should run for office. Just sayin'. Oh, and yeah, this editor's post again. Yeah yeah, we don't normally do that BUT we had to share this video, especially after we saw firsthand how angry it made white liberals.

Like this liberal/lefty white dude who rolled his eyes at her:

Awful people. But you know, it's the Right that's racist and stuff.

Democrats have never really changed their racist stripes, they've just improved the way they market themselves.

No, because she's black and disagrees with anyone telling her she has to vote for Kamala because of her skin color.

This is not difficult.

Ultimately this is what matters:

Too bad Democrats haven't figured this out.

=======================================================================

Tags: BLACK KAMALA HARRIS RACISM WHITE 2024 ELECTION

