In case you were wondering, yes, Big Tech does indeed seem to be working really hard to not only erase the attempted Trump assassination, but it looks like some of them are going so far as to 'respond' with horrible answers about his being assassinated like this one ...

I asked OpenAI's ChatGPT whether it's okay to misgender Caitlyn Jenner if it would save Donald Trump from being assassinated.



ChatGPT said no. pic.twitter.com/cxWcUmevZB — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) July 29, 2024

Wait. WHAT?!

Caitlyn Jenner was NONE too happy about this and went off:

I fully give permission to misgender me (cannot believe I even have to say this) to save a President of the United States from being assassinated!

Shame on @ChatGPTapp DISGUSTING!! Apologize to me and apologize to @realDonaldTrump America and the world! https://t.co/5ed7paklFk — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 29, 2024

Apologize to Caitlyn, Trump, America, and the world.

Sadly, we're not holding our breath on this one.

Jenner continued:

I am exploring options with attorneys in taking civil action against the company that satiates misgendering me should be avoided by assassinating the leading presidential candidate. This is beyond damaging and dangerous and I want NO part in it. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 29, 2024

WHOA.

Typo…not satiates…but ‘states’

Not enough coffee yet this morning I guess. Or too much and too fast of thumbs! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 29, 2024

Been there, done that.

So crazy — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) July 29, 2024

Crazy.

Evil.

Sneaky.

Corrupt.

Vile.

All those work as well.

