Monday Morning Meme Madness

DISGUSTING! Caitlyn Jenner Goes OFF on ChatGPT Over Question About Gender and Assassinating Trump

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on July 29, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, file

In case you were wondering, yes, Big Tech does indeed seem to be working really hard to not only erase the attempted Trump assassination, but it looks like some of them are going so far as to 'respond' with horrible answers about his being assassinated like this one ... 

Wait. WHAT?!

Caitlyn Jenner was NONE too happy about this and went off:

Apologize to Caitlyn, Trump, America, and the world.

Sadly, we're not holding our breath on this one.

Jenner continued:

WHOA.

Been there, done that.

Crazy.

Evil.

Sneaky.

Corrupt.

Vile.

All those work as well.

Tags: CAITLYN JENNER TRUMP

