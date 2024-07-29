What the Absolute EFF?! Newly LEAKED Text Messages Reveal DAMNING Update on Trump Assassination Attempt

Is Anybody Buying Google's Explanation for Hidden Trump Assassination Attempt Search Resul...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on July 29, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

As we often do, we'd like to remind our dear readers that we are certainly not experts when it comes to security detail and the Secret Service HOWEVER, these newly leaked texts between members of the security detail that day are actually quite alarming.

They noticed Crooks on the roof 90 MINUTES before Trump was nearly killed.

And they did nothing?

Really?

It's hard not to question if this was actually incompetence ... 

His post continues:

“Someone followed our lead and snuck in and parked by our cars just so you know. I'm just letting you know because you see me go out with my rifle and put it in my car so he knows you guys are up there,” a text chat obtained by the New York Times read.“

Kid learning around building we are in. AGR I believe it is. I did see him with a range finder looking towards stage. FYI. If you wanna notify SS sn*pers to look out. I lost sight of him,” a text in the group chat said which is when the photo of Crooks was shared.

Holy cow.

They saw him.

They knew he was there.

We didn't say that.

We may have included this post in our article.

But we didn't say that.

This is weird too. Google has erased the ability to search for anything on the attempted Trump assassination and now Facebook's AI is claiming it didn't happen at all.

Something really really really stinks.

A conspiracy theorist would point out how quickly they got rid of Biden after Trump survived the shooting attempt and how they just so happened to have a bunch of campaign rhetoric and merch ready for Kamala.

In a matter of three weeks we're looking at an entirely different election, government ... and country.

And we still don't know what really happened on July 13.

