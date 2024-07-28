'Will BLOW Your Mind': BOMBSHELL Video Exposes Kamala Harris/Democrats ActBlue 'Fraud Scheme' (Watch)

We don't even know where to begin with this one SO we'll let the guy in the video explain what is happening with Kamala Harris, ActBlue, Democrats, and the donations being made. What he's discovered about their 'grassroots' donations is really something else and as Kyle Becker said, will blow your mind.

Our minds were officially blown watching ALTHOUGH if we're being honest, we're not at all surprised Democrats are trying to make Kamala look popular with the little guy, especially now that we know Obama likely threatened Joe Biden with the 25th Amendment and he did so with Kamala's approval.

Grab some corn and watch this:

You don't need to wait until November to know that the Democrats are cheat*ing in the 2024 election.



They are already cheating. Right now. Through campaign finance fra*d.



This will blow your mind 🤯pic.twitter.com/Hcao20vf5O — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 28, 2024

Single people living in apartments donating tens of thousands of dollars, with several donations every day.

Yeah, that's totally legit, ActBlue.

Totally.

Oh, and there's this as well:

Here's where the war begins. The Biden campaign just filed a notice to the FEC that Kamala is no longer the VP candidate and changed the name (it appears of the committee) - look for the GOP to challenge this. pic.twitter.com/qjDlOaAqod — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 21, 2024

We imagine the GOP will write a sternly-worded letter.

Ok so how about all those people who "made donations" suddenly want a refund?

Is there any mechanisms that can inform these people that they donated thousands under their name?

Then they can collect a check for all the cash? — wintermare (@mdkwintermare) July 28, 2024

How many people have made donations who have no idea they donated?

How many dead people?

Every time we talk about beating the Democrats we are reminded of how damn dirty they really are, and that we're not up against any one candidate, we're up against a machine. A machine that wants the power of the federal governent ... which should scare the Hell out of anyone, especially those on the supposed Right sitting on the sidelines and refusing to get involved.

This election must be too big to rig.

Period the end.

