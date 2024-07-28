Pete Buttigieg Going on Fox News to Convince Viewers Dems Actually DO Like...
'Will BLOW Your Mind': BOMBSHELL Video Exposes Kamala Harris/Democrats ActBlue 'Fraud Scheme' (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on July 28, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

We don't even know where to begin with this one SO we'll let the guy in the video explain what is happening with Kamala Harris, ActBlue, Democrats, and the donations being made. What he's discovered about their 'grassroots' donations is really something else and as Kyle Becker said, will blow your mind.

Our minds were officially blown watching ALTHOUGH if we're being honest, we're not at all surprised Democrats are trying to make Kamala look popular with the little guy, especially now that we know Obama likely threatened Joe Biden with the 25th Amendment and he did so with Kamala's approval.

Grab some corn and watch this:

Single people living in apartments donating tens of thousands of dollars, with several donations every day.

Yeah, that's totally legit, ActBlue. 

Totally.

Oh, and there's this as well:

We imagine the GOP will write a sternly-worded letter.

How many people have made donations who have no idea they donated?

How many dead people?

Every time we talk about beating the Democrats we are reminded of how damn dirty they really are, and that we're not up against any one candidate, we're up against a machine. A machine that wants the power of the federal governent ... which should scare the Hell out of anyone, especially those on the supposed Right sitting on the sidelines and refusing to get involved.

This election must be too big to rig.

Period the end.

