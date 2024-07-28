THIS Is Called a COUP! Obama Reportedly Threatened Biden With 25th Amendment 'With Kamala's Approval'

Every time you see someone in the mainstream media, a Democrat, or anyone on the Left babbling about how Biden put country over himself when he stepped down send them this reporting from Seymour Hersh.

Biden didn't step down because he wanted to.

Biden didn't step down to put country over party.

Biden stepped down because Obama threatened him WITH KAMALA'S APPROVAL.

Which would make this a COUP, y'all.

NEW: Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh suggests Barack Obama threatened Biden with the 25th Amendment, saying he had "Kamala's approval" to force him out of the 2024 race.



Holy sh*t.



Hersh says Obama was "deeply involved" with the alleged coup and called Biden after his… pic.twitter.com/c3C1Md1lan — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 28, 2024

The post continues:

Hersh says Obama was "deeply involved" with the alleged coup and called Biden after his "incident" in Las Vegas." I went over [reports] this week with a senior official in Washington who helped me fashion an account of a White House in complete disarray," Hersh said." Obama called Biden after breakfast [on July 20] and said, 'Here’s the deal. We have Kamala’s approval to invoke the 25th Amendment,'" a senior Washington official told Hersh. Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Hakeem Jeffries were reportedly directly involved. Obama's plan was to not immediately endorse Kamala but it was clear that she would "get the nod" and it was determined that her being a prosecutor would help in debates." [Obama] had an agenda and he wanted to seek it through to the end, and he wanted to have control over who would be elected." This is called a coup.

Indeed it is.

Managing Editor of our sister site RedState confirming portions of Hersh reporting:

Interesting bit of Seymour Hersh's post detailing the final week of Biden's re-election campaign - all of which confirms the reporting of @RedState's @brutalbrittany2 and me. This bit goes with what I've said about Kamala's future: pic.twitter.com/Te2ISXhpvV — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 28, 2024

The same people claiming Trump was part of an insurrection for questioning the 2020 election literally threatened their own nominee so he'd drop out of the race because they were afraid he'd lose.

We have to keep pinching ourselves because this can't be real life ... but it is.

And Obama is still hurting this country even if he's not president.

This must be why the Kamala bots are full force on social media — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) July 28, 2024

We are reminded of Obama's 'Organizing for America' social media presence. If you were around during the Obama years you know exactly what we're talking about.

Luckily, we have people who are more than capable of taking that movement to task.

I knew Obama was pulling the strings.



Can’t make this level of corruption up. — Jack (@jackunheard) July 28, 2024

This is the “Our Democracy” Dems talk about — Michael Cassidy ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@MichaelCassidy) July 28, 2024

There's a reason the founders were not interested in true democacy.

Just sayin'.

