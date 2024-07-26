Wait? She's RIGHT! Democrats Should DEFINITELY Do What Kamala Harris Wants When It Comes to This

Kamala Harris believes we should use paper ballots.

No.

Really.

This may be the one and only idea she has in that empty noggin we can agree with so OF COURSE, Democrats will try and bury it. We know the last thing our pals on the Left want is any sort of paper ballot or paper trail when it comes to voting. It definitely makes it harder to 'fortify' elections, right?

Paper ballots are the smartest, safest way to ensure your vote is secure against attacks by foreign actors. Russia can’t hack a piece of paper like they can a computer. We introduced the Secure Elections Act to ensure our elections are safeguarded. We must be ready. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 31, 2019

Of course, ding-a-ling thought it would somehow keep Russia from interfering in our elections (which turned out to be a hoax but whatever floats her sad little boat) but still, this should be the rule.

Paper ballots.

Democrats can't hack a piece of paper like they can a computer.

Kamala IS RIGHT... paper ballots are the safest way to ensure our vote.



SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE! https://t.co/7jbnTPm6pB — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 26, 2024

America, we need to listen to Kamala Harris.



This is what she said: "Paper ballots are the smartest, safest way to ensure your vote is secure against attacks by foreign actors."



"Russia can't hack a piece of paper like they can a computer."



"We introduced the Secure Elections… pic.twitter.com/NPQtbnlk5p — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 26, 2024

WOW something @KamalaHarris and I agree upon!

Let's unite and get Paper Ballots Nationwide! pic.twitter.com/ld0mVU8taj — C3PMeme (@C3PMeme) July 26, 2024

Hey man, when the woman is right she's right.

*snort*

In 2018, VP Kamala Harris (and presumptive 2024 Democratic Presidential nominee) demanded:



• The end of electronic voting

• Paper ballots

• Secure elections

• Voter ID



Is Kamala an election-denying right-wing extremist?



Or maybe these are simple, common sense improvements… pic.twitter.com/7sw18yXm41 — Elevator Charles 🛗 (@coopsimms) July 10, 2024

Paper ballots it is, then.

We're convinced!

