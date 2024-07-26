Wait? She's RIGHT! Democrats Should DEFINITELY Do What Kamala Harris Wants When It Comes to This

History Rewrite Continues: CBS Says Trump 'Falsely' Accused Harris of Donating to MN...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on July 26, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Kamala Harris believes we should use paper ballots.

No.

Really.

This may be the one and only idea she has in that empty noggin we can agree with so OF COURSE, Democrats will try and bury it. We know the last thing our pals on the Left want is any sort of paper ballot or paper trail when it comes to voting. It definitely makes it harder to 'fortify' elections, right?

Advertisement

Of course, ding-a-ling thought it would somehow keep Russia from interfering in our elections (which turned out to be a hoax but whatever floats her sad little boat) but still, this should be the rule.

Paper ballots.

Democrats can't hack a piece of paper like they can a computer.

Hey man, when the woman is right she's right.

*snort*

Paper ballots it is, then.

We're convinced!

