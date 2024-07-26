BAHAHA! 100s of 1000s of Annoying White Leftist Women Meet to Support Kamala and Jokes Write THEMSELVES

History Rewrite Continues: CBS Says Trump 'Falsely' Accused Harris of Donating to MN...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on July 26, 2024
Twitchy

We can't help but wonder how annoying and irritating this sort of nonsense is to black Americans. Surely a bunch of white leftist women pretending their job is to save them (or in this case get them elected) is disrespectful and racist at best, yes?

His post continues:

The “White Women For Kamala” group came about after Black women and Black men organized large zooms to organize in support of the vice-president and raise money for her campaign.

You know this entire phone call was a mess of b*tching, moaning, complaining, and patting themselves on the backs for pretending they're super anti-racist and stuff.

Yeah, no thanks.

CACKLE! Kamala Reportedly Tried to Get Tough With Netanyahu About a Ceasefire and It Did NOT Go Well
Sam J.
HA HA HA HA HA HA

*snort*

The stuff of nightmares.

Won't someone PLEASE think of the kitties?!

Must. Not. Joke. About. Dancing.

WE COULDN'T HELP OURSELVES.

Guess what?! White Dudes for Harris is also a thing:

This call-in is BEGGING for some true patriots to show up and say hi, don't you think?

