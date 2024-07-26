BAHAHA! 100s of 1000s of Annoying White Leftist Women Meet to Support Kamala and Jokes Write THEMSELVES

We can't help but wonder how annoying and irritating this sort of nonsense is to black Americans. Surely a bunch of white leftist women pretending their job is to save them (or in this case get them elected) is disrespectful and racist at best, yes?

Advertisement

Update



The White Women for Kamala organizing Zoom call has well over 100,000 participants tonight.



Organizers say that there are so many participants on the call that Zoom is having glitches.



The “White Women For Kamala” group came about after Black women and Black men… pic.twitter.com/rEraJQypLr — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 26, 2024

His post continues:

The “White Women For Kamala” group came about after Black women and Black men organized large zooms to organize in support of the vice-president and raise money for her campaign.

You know this entire phone call was a mess of b*tching, moaning, complaining, and patting themselves on the backs for pretending they're super anti-racist and stuff.

100k+ White women had a zoom call and actually said it’s up to them to “save the world” lmfao — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 26, 2024

Yeah, no thanks.

Hey look, it's Karens for Kamala. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 26, 2024

Just think how many cats could be adopted if she partners with the ASPCA. — Kaiser Bill (@WaivedSAP) July 26, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

*snort*

The stuff of nightmares.

Who’s taking care of all the cats during this — Kaya (@sisterinferior) July 26, 2024

Won't someone PLEASE think of the kitties?!

Shock. Kamala's whole voter base is woke white women who live alone with a cat and a pixie haircut. — Reece B. Lambert (@ReeceIsRanting) July 26, 2024

How did they verify that only white women joined? — Shizznat 🫡 (@Shizznaty) July 26, 2024

Must. Not. Joke. About. Dancing.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

WE COULDN'T HELP OURSELVES.

Guess what?! White Dudes for Harris is also a thing:



Y’all should RSVP to White Dudes for Harris on Monday night. If 200,000 can show up to the White Women for Harris Zoom call last night, we can get a similar turnout. No excuses! #AnswerTheCall2024 @KamalaHarris @KamalaHQ @PalmerReport pic.twitter.com/tDbhB089hF — Seth Taylor (@SethTaylor1991) July 26, 2024

This call-in is BEGGING for some true patriots to show up and say hi, don't you think?

Advertisement

=======================================================================

Related:

CACKLE! Kamala Reportedly Tried to Get Tough with Netanyahu About a Ceasefire and It Did NOT Go Well

Joe Was Better? LOL! CNN Has BAD News for the Democrat Elite Hoping for BUMP With Kamala Harris (Watch)

WHOA ... Chris Cillizza (No, REALLY!) Calls Media Out for Pretending Biden CHOSE to Leave the Race

THIS! Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Media Toads Trying to Make Trump Into a Coward for Refusing Kamala Debate

YIKES: Obama Sharing His OBVIOUSLY Staged Endorsement of Kamala Harris ONLY Makes Her Look WORSE (Watch)

=======================================================================