YIKES: Obama Sharing His OBVIOUSLY Staged Endorsement of Kamala Harris ONLY Makes Her Look WORSE (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on July 26, 2024
AP Photo/Ronda Churchill

In the wee hours of Friday morning, Barack Obama shared this COMPLETELY spontaneous phone call to Kamala Harris where he and his wife shared their endorsement for 'their girl.' Pay close attention to how surprised Kamala was to hear from both of them and gosh, golly, gee, it's all so inspirational and not-at-all scripted.

Oh brother.

Watch:

In other words, they recorded this while they were trying to figure out how to make it look like they weren't forcing Biden out and replacing him with her.

Fixed it for Barry.

To be fair, this has excited a good portion of the Leftist base who asks how high when Obama says jump. That being said, we are seeing lots and lots and lots of people calling the endorsement staged, scripted, fake ...

If they are trying to make Kamala look like a candidate of the people, they failed. Massively.

Not to mention what we all know they edited out:

CACKLE CACKLE CACKLE.

Because she's a moron.

Wait, was that mean?

Our bad. We didn't mean to insult morons.

His post continues:

Every single person in Party leadership coalesced around her, and the media dutifully fell in line, to the point of revising history and lying on her behalf. Then they manufactured polls that were close, and fabricated “grassroots” support via ActBlue.

How is anyone surprised by this? Everything is fake. It’s all theatre.

This contrived, scripted, edited, and polished “Obama endorsement” video is perfectly on brand.

They think you are stupid.

These are the same people who shamelessly hired Emmy Award winner and former head of ABC News, James Goldston, to produce the televised J6 Hearings like an episode of Nightline.

Let's not pretend Democrats have to work all that hard to convince their supporters to vote for the CHOSEN ONE.

