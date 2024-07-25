Democrats Use Venn Diagram to Promote Kamala Harris and OMG the Memes, SOOO...
HA! Mark Hamill Brutally EDUCATED About How Absolutely RACIST His Post Praising Kamala Harris REALLY Is

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on July 25, 2024
Brian Lawless/PA via AP

Mark Hamill is super stoked that as a white man he gets to vote for a black woman for president. Notice he didn't bother to say her name.

Hrm.

We suppose we should just be glad he didn't call her an African American considering she's Indian and Jamaican but we digress.

Maybe someone close to Mark should tell him to put his Twitter down. Then again, if there really was anyone close to Mark who can tell him not to do stupid stuff he likely wouldn't have had his son's girlfriend kidnapped so they could try and force her to have an abortion.

Oops, did we say that out loud?

Our bad.

WOOF.

Guess how this went.

BUT HE'S WHITE AND ALL POWERFUL AND FEELS GOOD ABOUT ELECTING THAT POOR BLACK WOMAN OR SOMETHING.

Seriously.

Just another racist, benevolent, white Democrat.

Yup.

Because Kamala has zero merit.

This dude's cheese slipped off his cracker long ago.

From this post to God's ear.

=======================================================================

