HA! Mark Hamill Brutally EDUCATED About How Absolutely RACIST His Post Praising Kamala Harris REALLY Is

Mark Hamill is super stoked that as a white man he gets to vote for a black woman for president. Notice he didn't bother to say her name.

Hrm.

We suppose we should just be glad he didn't call her an African American considering she's Indian and Jamaican but we digress.

Maybe someone close to Mark should tell him to put his Twitter down. Then again, if there really was anyone close to Mark who can tell him not to do stupid stuff he likely wouldn't have had his son's girlfriend kidnapped so they could try and force her to have an abortion.

Oops, did we say that out loud?

Our bad.

The emotional whiplash between Joe's withdrawal on Saturday, to realizing we're going to elect the 1st woman of color as our next President is probably closest you'll ever get to knowing what it feels like to make the jump to hyper-space. 🤯 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 25, 2024

WOOF.

Guess how this went.

Luke, skin color should be irrelevant. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 25, 2024

BUT HE'S WHITE AND ALL POWERFUL AND FEELS GOOD ABOUT ELECTING THAT POOR BLACK WOMAN OR SOMETHING.

Cringe — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 25, 2024

Seriously.

You don't know how racist you sound. Yikes. — Sally Tanner (@sally_tanner) July 25, 2024

Just another racist, benevolent, white Democrat.

Yup.

Why does Kamala’s skin color matter, shouldn’t merit be the only consideration? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 25, 2024

Because Kamala has zero merit.

Get a grip. — Great Lion (@agreatlion76) July 25, 2024

This dude's cheese slipped off his cracker long ago.

She has no path to 270.



Your own party didn’t like her in 2020.



And she’s gotten worse.



Get ready for more Trump! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 25, 2024

From this post to God's ear.

