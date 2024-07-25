Democrats Use Venn Diagram to Promote Kamala Harris and OMG the Memes, SOOO...
HA! Mark Hamill Brutally EDUCATED About How Absolutely RACIST His Post Praising Kamala...
And BOOM! Ben Shapiro Nukes Kamala Harris and Her Half-As*ed Statement on Pro-Hamas...
Brit Hume and Others Obliterate Dems' BS Spin About Biden's Selfless Act
CNN Hosts Flabbergasted by Brutal Kamala vs Trump Polls
WHOA: What Six Democrats Just Did to Kamala Harris MIGHT Be a Sign...
PolitiFact Running Border Cover for VP Harris Is Reason #4,285 Why You Don't...
OWNED! Drew Holden HUMILIATES Media in Receipt-Filled Thread of Their Actual Kamala Border...
Dem Sen. Chris Murphy's Bad Week Continued After His Kamala Claim Earned a...
Glaringly Leftist Newsweek Harpy Claims Trump Might NOT Have Been Shot and HOO...
Journo Reads a Whole Lot Into 'Powerful Photo' of Joe and Hunter Biden...
Democrats Prove Once Again THEY Are a Threat to Democracy Pulling THIS with...
VIP: I Think Vance Was a Bad Choice BUT Not Bad Enough to...
Mark Cuban's Anti-Trump Poll Goes SO WRONG He Melts DOWN, Posts SECOND Poll...

No WORDS: Secret Service Whistleblower Leaks ANOTHER Damning Detail About Trump's Security on July 13

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on July 25, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Not to be THAT person but we're starting to question if what happened on July 13th was actually incompetence. We know, we're not supposed to say such things because we're expected to be the adults in the room or whatever but things simply do not add up.

Advertisement

No wonder that heifer resigned.

Check out what else a whistleblower shared:

They were offered support to help protect Trump and they declined it.

Why would they do that? Why?! 

It makes no sense.

Then again, none of this really makes any sense so you can see WHY this editor is walking around covered in tinfoil from head-to-toe. But don't worry, it's the pretty, shiny kind so it almost reads as a clever accessory.

MEEP.

We didn't say it.

We thought enough about what he wrote to include it in our article BUT we didn't say it.

Recommended

He's the GOAT: James Woods Mocks Kamala's Palace Coup As Only He Can (Then Goes on a Meme Tear)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Sadly, we're not holding our breath that we'll get those answers any time soon.

Makes ya' wonder.

=======================================================================

Related:

WHOA: What Six Democrats Just Did to Kamala Harris MIGHT Be a Sign of TROUBLE in the Democratic Party

OWNED! Drew Holden HUMILIATES Media in Receipt-Filled Thread of Their Actual Kamala Border Czar Headlines

Glaringly Leftist Newsweek Harpy Claims Trump Might NOT Have Been Shot and HOO BOY Was THAT Ever Dumb

Mark Cuban's Anti-Trump Poll Goes SO WRONG He Melts DOWN, Posts SECOND Poll and LOL It Only Gets Worse

'Please Clap': Chuck Schumer Has Jeb Bush Moment Trying to Push Kamala and It's Gold Jerry, GOLD (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: ASSASSINATION SECRET SERVICE SECURITY TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's the GOAT: James Woods Mocks Kamala's Palace Coup As Only He Can (Then Goes on a Meme Tear)
Grateful Calvin
Democrats Use Venn Diagram to Promote Kamala Harris and OMG the Memes, SOOO Many Hilarious MEMES
Sam J.
HA! Mark Hamill Brutally EDUCATED About How Absolutely RACIST His Post Praising Kamala Harris REALLY Is
Sam J.
And BOOM! Ben Shapiro Nukes Kamala Harris and Her Half-As*ed Statement on Pro-Hamas Protests in D.C.
Sam J.
Brit Hume and Others Obliterate Dems' BS Spin About Biden's Selfless Act
Doug P.
OWNED! Drew Holden HUMILIATES Media in Receipt-Filled Thread of Their Actual Kamala Border Czar Headlines
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He's the GOAT: James Woods Mocks Kamala's Palace Coup As Only He Can (Then Goes on a Meme Tear) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement