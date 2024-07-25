No WORDS: Secret Service Whistleblower Leaks ANOTHER Damning Detail About Trump's Security on July 13

Not to be THAT person but we're starting to question if what happened on July 13th was actually incompetence. We know, we're not supposed to say such things because we're expected to be the adults in the room or whatever but things simply do not add up.

Advertisement

No wonder that heifer resigned.

Check out what else a whistleblower shared:

🚨🚨 NEW - Whistleblower tells me local law enforcement partners & suppliers offered drones to Secret Service BEFORE the rally - but Secret Service declined pic.twitter.com/UM0jfrMc9z — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 25, 2024s

They were offered support to help protect Trump and they declined it.

Why would they do that? Why?!

It makes no sense.

Then again, none of this really makes any sense so you can see WHY this editor is walking around covered in tinfoil from head-to-toe. But don't worry, it's the pretty, shiny kind so it almost reads as a clever accessory.

In my years of working with the @SecretService, I can only conclude this was planned, intentional incompetence. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 25, 2024

MEEP.

We didn't say it.

We thought enough about what he wrote to include it in our article BUT we didn't say it.

Starting to sound criminal. Like they wanted something to happen — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 25, 2024

Inside job. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 25, 2024

Tell me again that the shooter acted alone... 🤔 Americans deserve answers — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 25, 2024

Sadly, we're not holding our breath that we'll get those answers any time soon.

Do we really need any more pieces to know the full picture of the puzzle — LogicForAll (@ebelotseNYC) July 25, 2024

Makes ya' wonder.

=======================================================================

Related:

WHOA: What Six Democrats Just Did to Kamala Harris MIGHT Be a Sign of TROUBLE in the Democratic Party

OWNED! Drew Holden HUMILIATES Media in Receipt-Filled Thread of Their Actual Kamala Border Czar Headlines

Glaringly Leftist Newsweek Harpy Claims Trump Might NOT Have Been Shot and HOO BOY Was THAT Ever Dumb

Mark Cuban's Anti-Trump Poll Goes SO WRONG He Melts DOWN, Posts SECOND Poll and LOL It Only Gets Worse

'Please Clap': Chuck Schumer Has Jeb Bush Moment Trying to Push Kamala and It's Gold Jerry, GOLD (Watch)

=======================================================================