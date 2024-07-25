Mark Cuban's Anti-Trump Poll Goes SO WRONG He Melts DOWN, Posts SECOND Poll and LOL It Only Gets Worse

Mark Cuban has continued his path down stupid lane finding more and more ways to embarrass and even humiliate himself on the largest social media platform in the world. Hey, we get it, some people are into the whole getting abused and made to feel like a total loser thing, but this seems like a bit much.

It all started HERE, this time, with a poll asking people who the lower-energy candidate is.

Who is the currently the low energy candidate for President — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 24, 2024

Keep in mind, Trump STOOD UP and put his fist in the air AFTER getting shot. Kamala just cackles and looks confused all of the time.

Considering this is not exactly a tough choice so as you'd all imagine, the poll did not go the way Cuban wanted so the billionaire got all fussy and started throwing a temper tantrum ...

At the time of this writing there are almost half a million votes and Kamala is 'winning' with nearly 68%.

I think the man is right. @X is MAGA country. So let’s do a poll and find out ! https://t.co/c1jSLhhHqo — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 25, 2024

So fussy-butt Cuban put up ANOTHER poll.

This one is also not going his way.

Is @X MAGA country — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 25, 2024

They never learn.

Especially Cuban, woof.

Don't worry, even if your clever poll doesn't break in your favor, you can still consider yourself clever. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 25, 2024

Can he though?

Will you be deleting this, dear? — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 (@pepesgrandma) July 25, 2024

He hasn't YET but just in case he does, we snagged a screenshot.

Another Cuban L — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) July 25, 2024

At this point he's had so many we've started to lose count.

Uh oh, Mark. This doesn’t appear to be going the way you thought it would 😂 — Midwest Mom (@badlibtakes) July 25, 2024

Not even a little bit.

And fin.

