Journo Reads a Whole Lot Into 'Powerful Photo' of Joe and Hunter Biden...
Democrats Keep On PrOtEcTiNg DeMoCrAcY and BLOCK Delegates from Nominating Someone OTHER T...
VIP: I Think Vance Was a Bad Choice BUT Not Bad Enough to...
BOOP/BOP/BEEP, IT IS ON: Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Gina Carano's Lawsuit Against...
He's the GOAT: James Woods Mocks Kamala's Palace Coup as Only He Can...
YOU Support Them: Chris Murphy Face Plants as Pro-Hamas Protesters Burn American Flags...
Kamala Harris Cackles at Being Informed She's the Most Liberal Senator
Send in the Clowns: Democrats Praise Joe Biden for Lying to the American...
POLITICO: 'Republicans POUNCE' on Pro-Hamas Protesters Burning US Flags
Court Dismisses Defamation Case Brought by 'Mary Poppins of Misinformation'
DEI Is the Left's Public Policy, So It's Fair Game in the Presidential...
President Biden Campaigns From the Oval Office in Address to Nation
80-Year-Old Man Run Down and Hospitalized Over Trump Yard Sign
Biden: 'The Defense of Democracy Is More Important Than Any Title'

Mark Cuban's Anti-Trump Poll Goes SO WRONG He Melts DOWN, Posts SECOND Poll and LOL It Only Gets Worse

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on July 25, 2024
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File

Mark Cuban has continued his path down stupid lane finding more and more ways to embarrass and even humiliate himself on the largest social media platform in the world. Hey, we get it, some people are into the whole getting abused and made to feel like a total loser thing, but this seems like a bit much.

Advertisement

It all started HERE, this time, with a poll asking people who the lower-energy candidate is.

Keep in mind, Trump STOOD UP and put his fist in the air AFTER getting shot. Kamala just cackles and looks confused all of the time.

Considering this is not exactly a tough choice so as you'd all imagine, the poll did not go the way Cuban wanted so the billionaire got all fussy and started throwing a temper tantrum ...

At the time of this writing there are almost half a million votes and Kamala is 'winning' with nearly 68%.

So fussy-butt Cuban put up ANOTHER poll.

This one is also not going his way.

They never learn.

Especially Cuban, woof.

Can he though?

He hasn't YET but just in case he does, we snagged a screenshot.

Recommended

He's the GOAT: James Woods Mocks Kamala's Palace Coup as Only He Can (Then Goes on a Meme Tear)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

At this point he's had so many we've started to lose count.

Not even a little bit.

And fin.

=======================================================================

Related:

'Please Clap': Chuck Schumer Has Jeb Bush Moment Trying to Push Kamala and It's Gold Jerry, GOLD (Watch)

Riley Gaines ENDS Hakeem Jeffries for Claiming MAGA EXTREMISTS Can't Lecture Dems on Democracy and DAMN

BREAKING: Biden FINALLY Appears in Public (Watch)

Mika Brzezinski Reveals EVIL New Hate Campaign the Right Plans to Use Against Kamala and BAHAHA (Watch)

Joy Reid Threatening People of Color to Fall in Line and VOTE As They're TOLD Does NOT Go Well (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MARK CUBAN POLL TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's the GOAT: James Woods Mocks Kamala's Palace Coup as Only He Can (Then Goes on a Meme Tear)
Grateful Calvin
Democrats Keep On PrOtEcTiNg DeMoCrAcY and BLOCK Delegates from Nominating Someone OTHER Than Kamala
Sam J.
BOOP/BOP/BEEP, IT IS ON: Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Gina Carano's Lawsuit Against Disney
Grateful Calvin
YOU Support Them: Chris Murphy Face Plants as Pro-Hamas Protesters Burn American Flags in D.C.
Grateful Calvin
'The Ad Writes Itself': Here are 2 'Choose a Side' Pics That MUST End Up in a Trump Commercial
Doug P.
Send in the Clowns: Democrats Praise Joe Biden for Lying to the American People
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He's the GOAT: James Woods Mocks Kamala's Palace Coup as Only He Can (Then Goes on a Meme Tear) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement