BREAKING: Biden FINALLY Appears in Public (Watch)

Well, thank the maker - Joseph R. Biden has finally appeared in public.

We think. We hope it's him.

He's wearing sunglasses but it looks like him and didn't say much or do much other than sort of shuffle and wave but ... we're pretty sure it's him.

Advertisement

*adjusts tinfoil*

It's just so hard to trust things right now.

Anyway, take a look:

For the first time since dropping out of the presidential race, and after hiding for 5 full days, Biden is finally seen in public. pic.twitter.com/DI0aY6lTU4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 23, 2024

Notice he's not taking any questions even though they're all asking him how he feels and what he thinks about dropping out of the campaign. We're not surprised he's not answering questions because we imagine anything he says now has to be completely scripted even more so than before.

And speaking of which, there are reports that he will speak to the nation tomorrow and address his dropping out of the campaign.

We shall see.

This is a developing story.

###

=======================================================================

Related:

Mika Brzezinski Reveals EVIL New Hate Campaign the Right Plans to Use Against Kamala and BAHAHA (Watch)

Joy Reid Threatening People of Color to Fall in Line and VOTE As They're TOLD Does NOT Go Well (Watch)

Bro, Just Take the L! Ron Perlman's Attempted Kamala Harris Dunk on Elon Musk Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

During Kamala Harris' Supposed Back and Forth on the Phone with Biden She ALMOST Gave It All Away (Watch)

WOW, Democrats Have OFFICIALLY Thrown Biden Under the Bus --> New Hur Case Transcripts MAGICALLY Show UP

=======================================================================