BREAKING: Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle RESIGNS

BREAKING: Biden FINALLY Appears in Public (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:05 PM on July 23, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Well, thank the maker - Joseph R. Biden has finally appeared in public. 

We think. We hope it's him.

He's wearing sunglasses but it looks like him and didn't say much or do much other than sort of shuffle and wave but ... we're pretty sure it's him.

*adjusts tinfoil*

It's just so hard to trust things right now.

Anyway, take a look:

Notice he's not taking any questions even though they're all asking him how he feels and what he thinks about dropping out of the campaign. We're not surprised he's not answering questions because we imagine anything he says now has to be completely scripted even more so than before.

And speaking of which, there are reports that he will speak to the nation tomorrow and address his dropping out of the campaign.

We shall see.

This is a developing story.

###

=======================================================================

