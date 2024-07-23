Mika Brzezinski Reveals EVIL New Hate Campaign the Right Plans to Use Against Kamala and BAHAHA (Watch)

Where's Joe Biden? A Low Tinfoil Theory on the President's Mysterious Absence
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on July 23, 2024
Screenshot

The Right is so intimidated by Kamala Harris that they have devised an evil, sneaky, sideways, HATE campaign just for her, and Mika Brzezinski is such a hardcore journalist she's breaking the story!

Advertisement

Or something like that.

Watch this insanity.

YES. That's it! We shall defeat Kamala by MISPRONOUNCING her name on purpose!

Mika is onto us, oh woe is us.

Who are these people? What's wrong with them?

Skeery stuff.

We picked the wrong election to stop sniffing glue. 

How the Hell do you pronounce it?

Don't look at us, we have no idea how to say that broad's name.

*cough cough*

That works for us too.

Advertisement

