Mika Brzezinski Reveals EVIL New Hate Campaign the Right Plans to Use Against Kamala and BAHAHA (Watch)

The Right is so intimidated by Kamala Harris that they have devised an evil, sneaky, sideways, HATE campaign just for her, and Mika Brzezinski is such a hardcore journalist she's breaking the story!

Or something like that.

Watch this insanity.

NEW - MSNBC says mispronouncing "Kamala" is a "hate campaign."pic.twitter.com/pMUipGfxj0 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 22, 2024

YES. That's it! We shall defeat Kamala by MISPRONOUNCING her name on purpose!

Mika is onto us, oh woe is us.

Who are these people? What's wrong with them?

Phonetic pronunciation is a hate crime — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 22, 2024

Skeery stuff.

Four months of this coming up… puke — Tyler Zed (@realTylerZed) July 22, 2024

We picked the wrong election to stop sniffing glue.

Que Mala — Crash Lander (@TheCrashlander) July 22, 2024

How the Hell do you pronounce it?

Look, we'll call Camel-A whatever we want to call her. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) July 22, 2024

KAMA-LA is my my favorite way of pronouncing it. — 🪴🪐✨Oh, ya know ✨🪐🪴 (@iseekthetroof) July 22, 2024

So it isn't Ka MALL a? — PointBreak0191 (@PGard0191) July 23, 2024

Don't look at us, we have no idea how to say that broad's name.

*cough cough*

Kablabla works for me. — TexasLolli64 (@PeleueSalu) July 23, 2024

That works for us too.

The woke Legacy Media are all insufferable and need to go out of business. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 22, 2024

Indeed.

But Biden called her things like Kalamara all the time...🤷‍♂️ — Stuart Clarke (@Stucashx) July 22, 2024

Let's just call her Kama-lama-ding-dong.

Simplify things.

