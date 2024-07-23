Joy Reid Threatening People of Color to Fall in Line and VOTE As They're TOLD Does NOT Go Well (Watch)

Joy Reid thinks Kamala Harris is a phenomenon. No really. And she is threatening people of color that if they don't vote for Kamala they are going to 'look really weird' on the other side. Nothing inspires people to vote like pretending the only thing they should care about is their skin color.

Advertisement

This chick makes crazy look sane.

Watch:

Joy Reid is out with new talking points:



Kamala Harris is a cultural phenomenon. Every person of color MUST fall in line. pic.twitter.com/bVAeS5QJFN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 23, 2024

Not a word about her quaifications.

Not a word about her policies.

Nope, just her skin color.

Folks, we've already done this before, we even have the t-shirt (not really, this editor doesn't have an Obama t-shirt, it's just a saying), the idea that we must support a candidate based on their skin color or sex is just so 2008.

And Americans of all colors are sick of it:

Fortunately for us, Joy Reid is also batsh*t crazy — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 23, 2024

Something like that.

Sorry Joy I don’t pick a President based on color or biological components. — Bobby Ferrari (@Bobby_Ferrari1) July 23, 2024

Guess swing states don't really care about Kamala's color either.

hope she doesn't expect it from latinas?



i'm out. — lisamarie (success best revenge) (@Lisa_from_SoCal) July 23, 2024

Atta girl.

Cultural phenomenon? Black people need representation that treats them with respect... Not false charity and certainly not with patronizing or oversimplification. That's what this looks like to me. — Jim Self (@JimWastingtime) July 23, 2024

Let the race baiting begin! — 🅹🅸🅼🅾🅼🅸🅲🆂™ (@jimomics) July 23, 2024

It never really stopped.

Wow 😳 that sounds pretty authoritarian — Chyck Justice 🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@jllew2013) July 23, 2024

Not to mention, threatening.

=======================================================================

Related:

Bro, Just Take the L! Ron Perlman's Attempted Kamala Harris Dunk on Elon Musk Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

During Kamala Harris' Supposed Back and Forth on the Phone with Biden She ALMOST Gave It All Away (Watch)

WOW, Democrats Have OFFICIALLY Thrown Biden Under the Bus --> New Hur Case Transcripts MAGICALLY Show UP

Wait ... HOAX?! Whistleblower Leaks EXPLOSIVE Details of Unredacted COVID Protocols from German Institute

'VAPID and Uninspiring': DEVASTATING, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How UNPOPULAR Kamala Harris REALLY Is

=======================================================================