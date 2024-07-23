Joy Reid Threatening People of Color to Fall in Line and VOTE As They're TOLD Does NOT Go Well (Watch)

Mika Brzezinski Reveals EVIL New Hate Campaign the Right Plans to Use Against...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on July 23, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Joy Reid thinks Kamala Harris is a phenomenon. No really. And she is threatening people of color that if they don't vote for Kamala they are going to 'look really weird' on the other side. Nothing inspires people to vote like pretending the only thing they should care about is their skin color.

This chick makes crazy look sane.

Watch:

Not a word about her quaifications.

Not a word about her policies.

Nope, just her skin color.

Folks, we've already done this before, we even have the t-shirt (not really, this editor doesn't have an Obama t-shirt, it's just a saying), the idea that we must support a candidate based on their skin color or sex is just so 2008.

And Americans of all colors are sick of it:

Something like that.

Guess swing states don't really care about Kamala's color either.

Atta girl.

It never really stopped.

Not to mention, threatening.

=======================================================================

