BREAKING: Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle RESIGNS
Grow Up! The New York Times Has Resorted to Making Up Scenarios...
What Biden Said to Trump After Assassination Attempt Is VERY Telling and ......
'VAPID and Uninspiring': DEVASTATING, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How UNPOPULAR Kamala Har...
WHOA: Reports Are Now Emerging That Joe Biden Suffered a Medical Emergency in...
THAT'S RAYCISSS! Wes Moore Calls Being President of the United States a 'Black...
Benjamin Netanyahu Arrives in US and There's No One There to Greet Him
Meta (Facebook) Scientist Calls X a Propaganda Machine
'Border Czar' Kamala Harris Hasn’t Spoken With Border Patrol Chief
The True Winner of Biden's Stepping Down Announcement - Estee Palti
Shocker: The White House Called a Lid in Delaware Early This Afternoon; Update:...
George Takei: Harris Was a ‘DEI’ HIRE but Her Picking a Straight White...
The Atlantic: Trump Allies Now Rethinking J.D. Vance Pick
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Won’t Be Lectured About Democracy by Extreme MAGA Republicans

Wait ... HOAX?! Whistleblower Leaks EXPLOSIVE Details of Unredacted COVID Protocols from German Institute

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on July 23, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Gosh, this seems important.

And while we know our pals at Google will not approve of our covering this story, we kinda sorta feel like it's a 'moral imperative' that we do.

Advertisement

Seems a whistleblower from the German RKI Institute just blew their whistle in a BIG WAY about a COVID protocol hoax.

Take a look:

Wait, they're saying people who weren't vaccinated DIDN'T spread the flu?! Sorry, COVID?!

No way.

Get outta here. WE WERE TOLD IT WAS!

From the original tweet (note, we are using Google translate for German to English so it may not be perfect):

We end the drama about the redactions of the #RKI protocols at this point. Here comes the complete data set of all meeting minutes from 2020 to 2023, unredacted, including 10 GB of additional material ... 

A whistleblower, a former employee of the Robert Koch Institute, approached me and gave me the data set. Details about the person are of course subject to whistleblower protection, but I can say this much: the person did it for reasons of conscience.

Our Corona policy was not based on rational, scientific considerations. Numerous political decisions, such as 2G, the facility-related and planned general compulsory vaccination, or the vaccination of children, were purely political decisions for which the RKI, as an authority bound by instructions, provided supposedly scientific legitimacy.

There's the biggie ... were purely political decisions

Recommended

WHOA: Reports Are Now Emerging That Joe Biden Suffered a Medical Emergency in Las Vegas
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Ya' don't say.

Shocking, we know.

And they all seemed so trustworthy too.

*adjusts giant tinfoil hat*

It certainly looks that way.

We shall see.

=======================================================================

Related:

'VAPID and Uninspiring': DEVASTATING, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How UNPOPULAR Kamala Harris REALLY Is

'COMPLETELY Unqualified': Tulsi Gabbard Decimates Kamala Harris (AGAIN) and Dem Elites in Fiery Interview

Oversight Project's Assassination Information DROP Thread Tracking Thomas Crooks Is DAMNING If True

RUH-ROH --> Lefty Poll Spells Even WORSE News for Democrats With Kamala Harris Against Donald Trump

AWFL Demands 'White Ladies' Vote for Kamala Because It's Up to White Women to Get a Black Woman Elected

=======================================================================

Tags: COVID COVID VACCINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA: Reports Are Now Emerging That Joe Biden Suffered a Medical Emergency in Las Vegas
Grateful Calvin
What Biden Said to Trump After Assassination Attempt Is VERY Telling and ... a Little Creepy (Listen)
Sam J.
'VAPID and Uninspiring': DEVASTATING, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How UNPOPULAR Kamala Harris REALLY Is
Sam J.
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle RESIGNS
justmindy
Grow Up! The New York Times Has Resorted to Making Up Scenarios of How Trump MIGHT Be Mean to Kamala
justmindy
The True Winner of Biden's Stepping Down Announcement - Estee Palti
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA: Reports Are Now Emerging That Joe Biden Suffered a Medical Emergency in Las Vegas Grateful Calvin
Advertisement