Wait ... HOAX?! Whistleblower Leaks EXPLOSIVE Details of Unredacted COVID Protocols from German Institute

Gosh, this seems important.

And while we know our pals at Google will not approve of our covering this story, we kinda sorta feel like it's a 'moral imperative' that we do.

Advertisement

Seems a whistleblower from the German RKI Institute just blew their whistle in a BIG WAY about a COVID protocol hoax.

Take a look:

NEW - The unredacted coronavirus protocols of the German RKI Institute have been leaked by a whistleblower today. They contain explosive details, including that the "pandemic of the unvaccinated" was a hoax. https://t.co/aIy9e5flYO — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 23, 2024

Wait, they're saying people who weren't vaccinated DIDN'T spread the flu?! Sorry, COVID?!

No way.

Get outta here. WE WERE TOLD IT WAS!

From the original tweet (note, we are using Google translate for German to English so it may not be perfect):

We end the drama about the redactions of the #RKI protocols at this point. Here comes the complete data set of all meeting minutes from 2020 to 2023, unredacted, including 10 GB of additional material ... A whistleblower, a former employee of the Robert Koch Institute, approached me and gave me the data set. Details about the person are of course subject to whistleblower protection, but I can say this much: the person did it for reasons of conscience. Our Corona policy was not based on rational, scientific considerations. Numerous political decisions, such as 2G, the facility-related and planned general compulsory vaccination, or the vaccination of children, were purely political decisions for which the RKI, as an authority bound by instructions, provided supposedly scientific legitimacy.

There's the biggie ... were purely political decisions.

Ya' don't say.

Amazing….you mean to say “they” were lying to the general populace this entire time???🙄 — Smitty 🇺🇸🦅 (@smithcps01) July 23, 2024

Shocking, we know.

And they all seemed so trustworthy too.

Don't tell me those “conspiracy theorists” were correct again…👀 — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) July 23, 2024

*adjusts giant tinfoil hat*

Looks like the "pandemic of the unvaccinated" narrative just took a serious hit. So much for trust in public health experts. — Danny Lucas (@realDannyLucas_) July 23, 2024

We were right yet again — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) July 23, 2024

It certainly looks that way.

We shall see.

=======================================================================

Related:

'VAPID and Uninspiring': DEVASTATING, Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How UNPOPULAR Kamala Harris REALLY Is

'COMPLETELY Unqualified': Tulsi Gabbard Decimates Kamala Harris (AGAIN) and Dem Elites in Fiery Interview

Oversight Project's Assassination Information DROP Thread Tracking Thomas Crooks Is DAMNING If True

RUH-ROH --> Lefty Poll Spells Even WORSE News for Democrats With Kamala Harris Against Donald Trump

AWFL Demands 'White Ladies' Vote for Kamala Because It's Up to White Women to Get a Black Woman Elected

=======================================================================