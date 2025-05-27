WNBA Says Its Investigation of Racist Fan Behavior in Indiana Turned Up Nothing

SCOTUS Upholds Lower Court’s Ruling on Kid’s Dangerous Only ‘Two Genders’ Shirt

Hillary's Hypocrisy: Muting the Masses While Slandering President Trump as a Heartless Killer

justmindy
justmindy | 6:40 PM on May 27, 2025
The Ice Queen apparently believes she thinks she can convince Americans she 'cares' about them. Trump beat her once. One would think she would just take a seat.

That would be because she is a lying liar who lies and she doesn't want people to be able to reply to her. 

Kind of like when she sat around while her friend and Ambassador was killed in Benghazi and then refused to ever take accountability. 

That remark is her legacy.

Hill-dog seems unable to take a hint.

Cowards are going to coward.

This is a woman who doesn't care if there are abortions up until delivery, and if an abortion is unsuccessful and the baby lives, she does not want to mandate the child is given life saving treatment. She can sit this one out. Just a few reminders:

Clearly, this monster doesn't care about life and preserving it.

Power and MONEY! She doesn't even care if her husband cheats and humiliates her in front of the world. 

She's just lying ... as usual.

Tags: BILL CLINTON DONALD TRUMP HILLARY HILLARY CLINTON LIAR

