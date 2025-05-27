Hillary's Hypocrisy: Muting the Masses While Slandering President Trump as a Heartless Killer

The Ice Queen apparently believes she thinks she can convince Americans she 'cares' about them. Trump beat her once. One would think she would just take a seat.

Donald Trump doesn't care if you or someone you love bleeds to death in a parking lot. Make sure your senators do. pic.twitter.com/DoqsIMIm1W — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 27, 2025

why are comments turned off on this , can this have a community guidelines posted https://t.co/kqHpa6Neu4 — Mark Tilley (@MarkTil80010780) May 27, 2025

That would be because she is a lying liar who lies and she doesn't want people to be able to reply to her.

Kind of like when she sat around while her friend and Ambassador was killed in Benghazi and then refused to ever take accountability.

interesting post from someone who didn't care about her negligence killing 4 Americans on 9/11/2012.



“What difference, at this point, does it make?”

-- HRC 1/23/2013 https://t.co/KMXGmfeKHc — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) May 27, 2025

That remark is her legacy.

Since when are you concerned about people dying? https://t.co/MhyUVZ4pOK pic.twitter.com/Q9tNDu7OPr — "Senator" Corleone (@SenatorTomato) May 27, 2025

She so hated & ridiculed she can't even turn her comments on



Our Elites are only making this worse on themselves



Walk off into the sunset. Disappear. Nobody likes you. https://t.co/0zxh0lEHcg — Real Facts (SMOKEY from Northeast Philly) (@RealFactsEitan) May 27, 2025

Hill-dog seems unable to take a hint.

You will notice Ms Benghazi herself is pointing this finger while the replies are locked. https://t.co/sjK1v4EQTz — GhostOfCR (@GhostOfCR) May 27, 2025

Cowards are going to coward.

Planned Parenthood is an abortion mill, not women's health care. The demon Hillary does not want to hear what the masses say; she limits replies. https://t.co/MTmTMm7zoZ — Dennis Sundermeyer 🇺🇲 (@bob_foreaples) May 27, 2025

This is a woman who doesn't care if there are abortions up until delivery, and if an abortion is unsuccessful and the baby lives, she does not want to mandate the child is given life saving treatment. She can sit this one out. Just a few reminders:

Hillary Clinton is so extreme on abortion that she even voted to keep partial-birth abortion legal. #NeverHillary #voteprolife pic.twitter.com/x62SsvU7xf — National Right to Life (@nrlc) November 8, 2016

Clearly, this monster doesn't care about life and preserving it.

And you don’t care about anything but power. Any reply to that? https://t.co/pZcW6xoCwK — Cliff Washington (@TrueCliffWash) May 27, 2025

Power and MONEY! She doesn't even care if her husband cheats and humiliates her in front of the world.

As ugly on the outside as she is on the inside. Vile, despicable, coward that won't even let you comment. Laugh because you got a rapist free. Berate, harass, and demean the women your husband assaulted. These are her "small" crimes. STFU & leave our President alone. You're done. https://t.co/6gBJw8MnML — Michelle (@bmwonceagain) May 27, 2025

She's just lying ... as usual.