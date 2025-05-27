WNBA Says Its Investigation of Racist Fan Behavior in Indiana Turned Up Nothing
Scott Jennings Exposes How the Democrat Duo of Cillizza and Todd Think History...
Least Surprising News EVER! South African President Says No Arrests for 'Kill the...
SCOTUS Upholds Lower Court’s Ruling on Kid’s Dangerous Only ‘Two Genders’ Shirt

Chuck Todd Says Trump’s Divisive Memorial Day Post 'Should Be Disqualifying'

Brett T. | 6:15 PM on May 27, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump didn't post the standard, generic Memorial Day post that people like Barack Obama did. Trump let loose on Truth Social:

The post continues:

… CRIMINALS AND THE MENTALLY INSANE, THROUGH AN OPEN BORDER THAT ONLY AN INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT WOULD APPROVE, AND THROUGH JUDGES WHO ARE ON A MISSION TO KEEP MURDERERS, DRUG DEALERS, RAPISTS, GANG MEMBERS, AND RELEASED PRISONERS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD, IN OUR COUNTRY SO THEY CAN ROB, MURDER, AND RAPE AGAIN — ALL PROTECTED BY THESE USA HATING JUDGES WHO SUFFER FROM AN IDEOLOGY THAT IS SICK, AND VERY DANGEROUS FOR OUR COUNTRY. HOPEFULLY THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT, AND OTHER GOOD AND COMPASSIONATE JUDGES THROUGHOUT THE LAND, WILL SAVE US FROM THE DECISIONS OF THE MONSTERS WHO WANT OUR COUNTRY TO GO TO HELL. BUT FEAR NOT, WE HAVE MADE GREAT PROGRESS OVER THE LAST 4 MONTHS, AND AMERICA WILL SOON BE SAFE AND GREAT AGAIN! AGAIN, HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY, AND GOD BLESS AMERICA!

By the way, that wasn't Trump's only Memorial Day post. He also posted his very sober and serious speech:

Chris Cillizza, wherever he is now, quoted Chuck Todd, wherever he is now, on his little podcast or wherever, responding to Trump's post.

The post continues:

… try to bring the country together. He wants this.” -- @chucktodd on Donald Trump's Memorial Day Truth Social post

"He intentionally doesn't want to govern for half the country." What did Todd say about President Joe Biden's famous "Red Speech," where he wrote off half the American public as ultra-MAGA domestic terrorists? Or the time he called Trump supporters "garbage."

Nope.

