Chuck Todd Says Trump’s Divisive Memorial Day Post 'Should Be Disqualifying'

President Donald Trump didn't post the standard, generic Memorial Day post that people like Barack Obama did. Trump let loose on Truth Social:

Donald Trump Truth Social 05.26.25 07:22 AM EST



HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY THROUGH WARPED RADICAL LEFT MINDS, WHO ALLOWED 21,000,000 MILLION PEOPLE TO ILLEGALLY ENTER OUR COUNTRY, MANY OF THEM BEING… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 26, 2025

The post continues:

… CRIMINALS AND THE MENTALLY INSANE, THROUGH AN OPEN BORDER THAT ONLY AN INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT WOULD APPROVE, AND THROUGH JUDGES WHO ARE ON A MISSION TO KEEP MURDERERS, DRUG DEALERS, RAPISTS, GANG MEMBERS, AND RELEASED PRISONERS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD, IN OUR COUNTRY SO THEY CAN ROB, MURDER, AND RAPE AGAIN — ALL PROTECTED BY THESE USA HATING JUDGES WHO SUFFER FROM AN IDEOLOGY THAT IS SICK, AND VERY DANGEROUS FOR OUR COUNTRY. HOPEFULLY THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT, AND OTHER GOOD AND COMPASSIONATE JUDGES THROUGHOUT THE LAND, WILL SAVE US FROM THE DECISIONS OF THE MONSTERS WHO WANT OUR COUNTRY TO GO TO HELL. BUT FEAR NOT, WE HAVE MADE GREAT PROGRESS OVER THE LAST 4 MONTHS, AND AMERICA WILL SOON BE SAFE AND GREAT AGAIN! AGAIN, HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY, AND GOD BLESS AMERICA!

By the way, that wasn't Trump's only Memorial Day post. He also posted his very sober and serious speech:

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 05.26.25 03:49 PM EST pic.twitter.com/B7SrZc2bpU — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 26, 2025

Chris Cillizza, wherever he is now, quoted Chuck Todd, wherever he is now, on his little podcast or wherever, responding to Trump's post.

“He intentionally doesn't want to govern for half the country. This should be disqualifying, right? The American president shouldn't be this divisive, intentionally divisive. We've had divisive figures, but he goes out of his way. He wants to be divisive. He doesn't even want to… — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) May 27, 2025

The post continues:

… try to bring the country together. He wants this.” -- @chucktodd on Donald Trump's Memorial Day Truth Social post

"He intentionally doesn't want to govern for half the country." What did Todd say about President Joe Biden's famous "Red Speech," where he wrote off half the American public as ultra-MAGA domestic terrorists? Or the time he called Trump supporters "garbage."

All of American history started 5 minutes ago, folks. https://t.co/ohBEp9z0c7 pic.twitter.com/e1fVCgYM6N — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 27, 2025

So I am the only one that remembers Biden with the blood red background, warning about how evil his political opponents and all of MAGA were? — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) May 27, 2025

Nope.

No worries. Cillizza will be along soon to let us all know that it wasn't divisive, and even if it was it wasn't what Biden meant, and if it was what he meant he was only talking about a very small portion of the public. — br0therj0e (@br0therj0e) May 27, 2025

Biden called half the country "garbage", but please continue to lecture us about "divisiveness" 🙄https://t.co/j7TBBR93vg — Hamas Delenda Est (@OverpaidA) May 27, 2025

Biden actually gave three major speeches during his term in which he demonized Trump supporters the entire time. You have a lot of nerve posting this. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 27, 2025