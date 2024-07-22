'COMPLETELY Unqualified': Tulsi Gabbard Decimates Kamala Harris (AGAIN) and Dem Elites in Fiery Interview

We admit it, every time we see Tulsi Gabbard we think about how BADLY she owned and embarrassed Kamala Harris during the 2020 Democratic Primary. It was at that point we all realized Kamala was not going to win the nod ... in fact, she dropped out soon after.

So when this interview crossed our timeline you KNOW we had to share it.

Tulsi thinks Kamala is COMPLETELY unqualified.

Shocking, right?

Heh.

Watch:

The same people running the country with Biden as their figurehead will continue to run the country with Kamala Harris as their figurehead — or whichever democrat may end up as their nominee. The people who have actually been running the country are the unelected power elite… pic.twitter.com/YJzPuZLSDQ — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) July 22, 2024

Her post continues:

The people who have actually been running the country are the unelected power elite from the national security state, military industrial complex, with the giant propaganda media acting as their mouthpiece. Kamala Harris is completely unqualified to be commander-in-chief, whose responsibility is to keep our country safe and secure. She not only couldn’t protect our border—she didn’t even want to. And repeated lied claiming, “our border is secure!”

Not only did she take Kamala apart this time though, she went after the unelected power elite.

Obama?

Clinton?

Rice?

Whoever else is pulling the strings behind what is happening with Joe Biden. SOMETHING is very wrong here.

Remember, we are the majority. The only way democrats can win is by lying, cheating or stealing — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) July 22, 2024

Guys, we have to win by SO MUCH that there is no way for them to cheat. Too big to rig. If you are someone sitting on the sidelines or know someone sitting on the sidelines, we honestly hope everything you've/they've seen in the last 10 days or so has enlightened you/them on why it's so important that we all vote.

Not a nag, just a hope.

Promise.

meet the new boss

same as the old boss. — lisamarie (success best revenge) (@Lisa_from_SoCal) July 22, 2024

And the scariest part of all is we still have no idea who that boss even is.

