Take a SEAT, Scolds, I'll Call What's Happening with Biden a Coup If...
CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere Shows How the Media Will Be Covering Kamala Harris SUPER...
Sure They Are! Brian Krassenstein Says Republicans Are Scared of Kamala, Gets Proven...
BIDEN DROPOUT SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
Oversight Project's Assassination Information DROP Thread Tracking Thomas Crooks Is DAMNIN...
David Axelrod: Kamala Harris Launched an 'Impressive' Shock-and-Awe Campaign on Her Way to...
Republicans Wage War on Biden's Secret Service Director
RUH-ROH --> Lefty Poll Spells Even WORSE News for Democrats With Kamala Harris...
From Supporting BLM to Betraying Israel, Here's a FRIGHTENING Preview of a Kamala...
A Harris-Buttigieg Ticket? Donald Trump Would Be the LUCKIEST Politician in the World
Flip-Flop Alert: AOC Endorses Kamala TWO DAYS After Saying the Dem Establishment Wanted...
BIG Red Flags Spotted After Secret Service Director Cheatle Refused to Answer These...
Let Us All Be UNBURDENED As We Experience the Passage of Time With...
Hello, 911? Need to Report a Murder! Nancy Mace Makes SAVAGE Offer to...

AWFL Demands 'White Ladies' Vote for Kamala Because It's Up to White Women to Get a Black Woman Elected

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:50 PM on July 22, 2024
Twitchy

In case you're wondering, AWFL is not a typo, it's an acronym and it means: Affluent White Female Liberal

And AWFLs as a rule are some of the most condescending, annoying, obnoxious women on the planet, especially when you catch them out in the wild saying something stupid like this:

Advertisement

Fellow white ladies.

Get over what, exactly, Becky?

Right? We're sure, 'Don't worry little black women, we leftist white women will make sure you get the job,' would play really well in Democrat circles. 

Then again, considering how stupid everything is right now, it might.

Still ...

When it's all they have it's a hard habit to break.

Don't it?

Voting with your body parts is totally gross and not at all hygenic.

Tsk tsk, the benevolent leftist white women will save her.

Recommended

Oversight Project's Assassination Information DROP Thread Tracking Thomas Crooks Is DAMNING If True
Sam J.
Advertisement

Because she is a racist idiot.

We like the way THIS white woman thinks.

=======================================================================

Related:

Let Us All Be UNBURDENED As We Experience the Passage of Time With Hilarious Kamala Harris Meme Thread

LOL-WOW! Elon Musk's Reaction to BidenHQ Campaign Account 'Disappearing' the Stuff of Twitter/X LEGEND

*GAG* Here Are the Most Annoying, OBNOXIOUS Lefties/Democrats Fawning Over Biden for 'Stepping Aside'

Kamala Harris, in Her OWN Words, Tells Americans She is Unqualified to be President (No, Really - WATCH)

'As If By Clockwork': Mike Lee Explains Why Kamala Harris Should Be DISQUALIFIED in Straight-FIRE Thread

=======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS RACIST 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oversight Project's Assassination Information DROP Thread Tracking Thomas Crooks Is DAMNING If True
Sam J.
CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere Shows How the Media Will Be Covering Kamala Harris SUPER SERIOUSLY
Grateful Calvin
Sure They Are! Brian Krassenstein Says Republicans Are Scared of Kamala, Gets Proven SO WRONG Instead
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
RUH-ROH --> Lefty Poll Spells Even WORSE News for Democrats With Kamala Harris Against Donald Trump
Sam J.
David Axelrod: Kamala Harris Launched an 'Impressive' Shock-and-Awe Campaign on Her Way to the Nomination
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oversight Project's Assassination Information DROP Thread Tracking Thomas Crooks Is DAMNING If True Sam J.
Advertisement