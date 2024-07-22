AWFL Demands 'White Ladies' Vote for Kamala Because It's Up to White Women to Get a Black Woman Elected

In case you're wondering, AWFL is not a typo, it's an acronym and it means: Affluent White Female Liberal

And AWFLs as a rule are some of the most condescending, annoying, obnoxious women on the planet, especially when you catch them out in the wild saying something stupid like this:

Fellow white ladies. Get over it. Whatever it is, get past it right now. We’re gonna elect a black woman president and I promise you it’s gonna be amazing. Get on board, no reservations. — Rebecca Fachner (@rebecca_fachner) July 21, 2024

Fellow white ladies.

Get over what, exactly, Becky?

With such a compelling message, you should be Kamala Harris 2024's press secretary. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 21, 2024

Right? We're sure, 'Don't worry little black women, we leftist white women will make sure you get the job,' would play really well in Democrat circles.

Then again, considering how stupid everything is right now, it might.

Still ...

Stop voting based on arbitrary factors like the color of someone’s skin. Bunch of pandering bulls**t. — definitely not advice (@stillnotadvice) July 21, 2024

When it's all they have it's a hard habit to break.

This tweet feels racist — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) July 21, 2024

Don't it?

Ladies, get your head straight. pic.twitter.com/3FDeM6CmP5 — Lady Stevie 🗡🗡🗡 (@StevieRenee3) July 21, 2024

Voting with your body parts is totally gross and not at all hygenic.

Weird how people don’t care that she used to earn a living putting black ppl behind bars for minor offenses 🤷‍♂️ — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) July 21, 2024

Tsk tsk, the benevolent leftist white women will save her.

You sound like a racist idiot. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) July 22, 2024

Because she is a racist idiot.

No AWFL, I don’t think we will.



I’m voting for the felon white man & I promise you it’s gonna be amazing. 😎 — Rebecca V Anti-Communist (@RebeccaAVelo) July 21, 2024

We like the way THIS white woman thinks.

