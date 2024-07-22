LOL-WOW! Elon Musk's Reaction to BidenHQ Campaign Account 'Disappearing' the Stuff of Twitter/X LEGEND

Hello, 911? Need to Report a Murder! Nancy Mace Makes SAVAGE Offer to...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on July 22, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Welp, it looks like the BidenHQ Twitter/X is GONE.

We have yet to hear from Joe Biden himself that he is stepping down from the presidential race (where is JOE?!), but clearly things are in motion.

Elon Musk's response to the account disappearing is the stuff of Twitter LEGEND:

Something went wrong.

Sure did.

And in more ways than one.

Ok, that's just a teeny bit disturbing. 

*cough cough*

Same bro, same.

Apparently not.

Instead, they are burdened by what is about to be.

Heh.

Because of course it did.

Almost as if that was the plan all along.

Etcetera etcetera.

We wish we knew.

