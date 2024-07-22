LOL-WOW! Elon Musk's Reaction to BidenHQ Campaign Account 'Disappearing' the Stuff of Twitter/X LEGEND

Welp, it looks like the BidenHQ Twitter/X is GONE.

We have yet to hear from Joe Biden himself that he is stepping down from the presidential race (where is JOE?!), but clearly things are in motion.

Advertisement

Elon Musk's response to the account disappearing is the stuff of Twitter LEGEND:

Sure did pic.twitter.com/9elNfzRH5T — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2024s

Something went wrong.

Sure did.

And in more ways than one.

Lame duck President pic.twitter.com/w3bdgGsktN — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 22, 2024

Ok, that's just a teeny bit disturbing.

They're onto Plan B after their failed attempt on Trump's life — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 22, 2024

*cough cough*

Oh man I'm gonna miss that account they were so fun to troll — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) July 22, 2024

Same bro, same.

They are running like rats off of a sinking ship — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) July 22, 2024

They folded like a cheap plastic table from Walmart — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) July 22, 2024

I guess Democrats are not unburdened by what has been — Jeremiah (@Jeremilemagne) July 22, 2024

Apparently not.

Instead, they are burdened by what is about to be.

Heh.

If you search for @BidenHQ, it will redirect you to @KamalaHQ and it kept its blue check.🤔 — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) July 22, 2024

Because of course it did.

Almost as if that was the plan all along.

There's no internet connectivity in Joe's locked, padded room. Plus, his 'trusted' aides deleted his account. With friends like that, etc., etc. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) July 22, 2024

Etcetera etcetera.

Who’s running America currently 🤔 — Sumit Kapoor (@moneygurusumit) July 22, 2024

We wish we knew.

=======================================================================

Related:

*GAG* Here Are the Most Annoying, OBNOXIOUS Lefties/Democrats Fawning Over Biden for 'Stepping Aside'

Kamala Harris, in Her OWN Words, Tells Americans She is Unqualified to be President (No, Really - WATCH)

'As If By Clockwork': Mike Lee Explains Why Kamala Harris Should Be DISQUALIFIED in Straight-FIRE Thread

'NOPE! NOT OK!' Democrat/Biden Supporter Just Goes OFF on Elites for EVERYTHING They've Done to His Party

Sooo, About Joe Biden's Resignation Letter ... Turns Out He Did NOT Write It (Check Out Who DID)

=======================================================================