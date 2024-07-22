Sooo, About Joe Biden's Resignation Letter ... Turns Out He Did NOT Write It (Check Out Who DID)

Yesterday afternoon, Joseph R. Biden withdrew from the 2024 Presidential Election. Well, we think he did. As of this moment we have yet to see any proof that this was Biden's decision or even proof of life for that matter. How can POTUS make such a huge announcement via a letter on Twitter and not appear before everyone to talk about it?

Probably because he did NOT write the letter.

Nope.

We hope he actually knows he withdrew from the race yesterday.

Honestly, we hope the guy is actually ok.

Anyway, turns out a dude named 'Steve' wrote it. Sounds like a joke but it's not:

JUST IN: It appears that the mystery of the Not-Biden Resignation Letter has been *SOLVED.*



A guy named Steve wrote it. pic.twitter.com/WDpFk0FKbI — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 22, 2024

Oh, he didn't tweet it either.

Granted, we've known Biden doesn't tweet for himself for years but this seems like a big one to let someone else send out, ya' know?

Here's who tweeted it to America: "BoMbS aWaY!" 💣🤣pic.twitter.com/UPLzRGb7wJ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 22, 2024

And then of course, there is this whopper from last week:

So what could have changed in a week? Heck, Kamala herself was out and about championing Joe, telling us all we weren't in meetings with him and couldn't see how sharp he really was, blah blah blah.

And now, just like that, she's running for president.

Democrats are awful people. Seriously.

Who's Steve? — HEADLINES Etc. *Stop The Cultural Decline* (@HEADLINES_Etc) July 22, 2024

He's ... Steve.

Don't look at us, we just work here.

Did you vote for “Steve Ricchetti?” — Raggedy Man (@SolzhenitzenJr) July 22, 2024

Awww, he's THAT Steve. And no, people did NOT vote for Steve Ricchetti.

Guess we all know. Read this. Important! pic.twitter.com/LHUEjIt5WO — Carolina Patriot (@ACarolinaGuy) July 22, 2024

This just makes us question who the Hell is actually running the country even more because it's certainly not Joe.

Hopefully it's not 'Steve'.

