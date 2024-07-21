'Single Worst President BY FAR in History of Our Country': Trump Responds to Joe Biden Dropping Out

As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and it sounds like he has already endorsed Kamala Harris.

*cackle cackle*

Note, this is the first time in 100 years two single-term presidents have followed one another. Let's hear it for Democrats 'fortifying elections.'

Advertisement

Trump had this to say about Biden copping out:

BREAKING - YOUR REACTION: Trump has just now responded to Biden's announcement that he's not running for re-election. “He is the worst president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country," he tells CNN in a… pic.twitter.com/SK9XEXiz5Y — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 21, 2024

His post continues:

He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country," he tells CNN in a phone call.

Single worst president by far in the history of our country.

Ouch.

And also brutally true.

Donald Trump responds to Joe Biden’s decision not to re-run for President:



“He is the worst president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country.”



Trump said he thinks VP Harris will be easier to defeat than… — Bobby Ellison (@BobbyEllisonKY) July 21, 2024

Kamala is even less popular than Biden so good luck with that, Democrats.

Trump responds to Biden dropping out



In a phone call with CNN minutes after President #JoeBiden announced his exit from the 2024 race, former President #DonaldTrump described Biden going “down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country.”



While it’s… pic.twitter.com/kleq9BOYTy — Geo View (@theGeoView) July 21, 2024

Their post continues:

While it’s unclear who the Democratic nominee will be, Trump said he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden would have been.

Could it be Kamala? Or will they bring back political herpes aka Hillary Clinton? Or maybe another rich white guy? OR maybe even a Republican like Mitt Romney.

We shall see.

All we do know is whoever they choose, even if Trump is up ELEVENTY BILLION points, the machine will be hard to beat so we need to be ready to vote and bring 10 Republicans with us to also vote.

This will be a dogfight, count on it.

=======================================================================

Related:

Keith Olbermann Spews UGLY Lie About Trump, Learns You Never Bring a Knife to a Gunfight with the Right

Lefty Prof and CNN Analyst Is REALLY Mad at Trump for Getting Shot and Putting Her in THIS Position

Greg Gutfeld's Response to Nutball Stephen Baldwin OPENLY Threatening Him and Jesse Waters is PRICELESS

Oh FFS: Add THIS to the List of GOOD Things People Do That Leftists Consider 'White Supermacy'

Ya' BURNT! Elon Musk Owns Stephen King SO BRUTALLY Defending Trump It's Actually Hard to Let it Sink In

=======================================================================