'Single Worst President BY FAR in History of Our Country': Trump Responds to Joe Biden Dropping Out

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on July 21, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and it sounds like he has already endorsed Kamala Harris.

*cackle cackle*

Note, this is the first time in 100 years two single-term presidents have followed one another. Let's hear it for Democrats 'fortifying elections.'

Trump had this to say about Biden copping out:

His post continues:

He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country," he tells CNN in a phone call.

Single worst president by far in the history of our country.

Ouch.

And also brutally true. 

Kamala is even less popular than Biden so good luck with that, Democrats.

Their post continues:

While it’s unclear who the Democratic nominee will be, Trump said he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden would have been.

Could it be Kamala? Or will they bring back political herpes aka Hillary Clinton? Or maybe another rich white guy? OR maybe even a Republican like Mitt Romney. 

We shall see.

All we do know is whoever they choose, even if Trump is up ELEVENTY BILLION points, the machine will be hard to beat so we need to be ready to vote and bring 10 Republicans with us to also vote.

This will be a dogfight, count on it.

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN TRUMP

