Ya' BURNT! Elon Musk Owns Stephen King SO BRUTALLY Defending Trump It's Actually Hard to Let It Sink In

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on July 21, 2024

We're starting to think Stephen King should just stick to writing fiction because woof, this guy is not good at Twitter. You'd think the so-called MASTER OF HORROR would have more to offer than boring talking points he likely read on some Democrat-fed propaganda loser account like Harry Sisson or the Biden-Harris HQ losers. But alas, King has proven when it comes to politics, he's simply milquetoast.

And easily destroyed by the guy who owns Twitter ...

This is pretty good from Elon Musk and you can tell he's proud of it because he took a screenshot and posted it. Like a trophy.

Let THAT sink in.

We remember that day. 

We see what he did there.

From this post to God's ear.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yup, 'borrowing' this meme.

Something like that.

Considering the convicted felon is a helluva lot better than the current Banana Brain in most every way ... we'll take the felon every day of the week and twice on Sundays.

=======================================================================

Tags: ELON MUSK STEPHEN KING TRUMP

