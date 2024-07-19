Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Yale Weirdo for Sharing Old College Pic to Shame Usha Vance for Being at RNC

Mary Katharine Ham has a kindness about her that almost makes people want to thank them when she drops them for being horrible. Note, the gentleman she's responding to here originally posted a picture of himself with JD Vance's wife from years ago when they were at Yale.

Advertisement

So he could shame her for being at the RNC.

Yeah, he's a jerk and a coward apparently because he ran.

Wow, I hope no dude I used to know is mad at me for being at the RNC and starts posting innocuous pictures of me with glowing 20-something skin, absolutely showing his ass in the process. https://t.co/BeWS0W8Yuz — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 19, 2024

See? She's tearing him a new one but does it in a way that seems almost, friendly.

Luckily, someone somewhere always takes a screenshot of the REALLY bad posts/tweets ... so we were able to find what he tried to hide.

Meet Peter. Peter likes to feel important, so he came out of the shadows 17 years after knowing Usha Vance to try to trash her for being conservative. Peter likes social media attention, but Peter disabled his comments when he made his post. Let’s give Peter the attention he is… pic.twitter.com/bDMYTCgtJh — Dena B. (@D_R_Berry) July 19, 2024

Gosh, it's a shame that we not only came across his post but were able to find it when he tried to run from it AND included it in an article that will reach thousands and thousands of people.

Poor Peter.

She rejected his ham-handed advances at a “get-together,” and did so with such aplomb that he slunk away and moved to Communist China to hide his shame.



But this was his big chance at revenge.



And he failed at that, too. — pipermcq (@pipermcq) July 19, 2024

Not a great look, bro.

There’s a dude in this picture? — kokomored (@kokomored1) July 19, 2024

BAHAHAHAHAHA

=======================================================================

Related:

No Switcheroo! Richard Grenell OWNS Elite Democrats By Defending Their VOTERS in Perfectly BRUTAL Post

HAGZILLA Joy Behar Shaming Trump for Saying God Watched Over Him Goes SO Wrong It's Biblical (Watch)

NO MERCY! Tulsi Gabbard Goes Full-FAFO Taking Kamala Harris APART (Again!) for Dig at JD Vance (Watch)

BOOM! Mollie Hemingway Hilariously EMASCULATES Jake Tapper and Chris Wallace With Their Own DIG at RNC24

KNEW It! Could THIS Be the Real Reason Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats Want Biden Out Because Just WOW

=======================================================================