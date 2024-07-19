You've Heard of 'Snakes on a Plane' ... Introducing the Far More Terrifying...
Mary Katharine Ham DROPS Yale Weirdo for Sharing Old College Pic to Shame Usha Vance for Being at RNC

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:20 PM on July 19, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Mary Katharine Ham has a kindness about her that almost makes people want to thank them when she drops them for being horrible. Note, the gentleman she's responding to here originally posted a picture of himself with JD Vance's wife from years ago when they were at Yale.

So he could shame her for being at the RNC.

Yeah, he's a jerk and a coward apparently because he ran.

See? She's tearing him a new one but does it in a way that seems almost, friendly.

Luckily, someone somewhere always takes a screenshot of the REALLY bad posts/tweets ... so we were able to find what he tried to hide.

Gosh, it's a shame that we not only came across his post but were able to find it when he tried to run from it AND included it in an article that will reach thousands and thousands of people.

Poor Peter.

Not a great look, bro.

BAHAHAHAHAHA

