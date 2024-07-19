Katie Pavlich TORCHES 'MSNBC Lunatics' for FAKING Their Presence at the RNC Convention...
NO MERCY! Tulsi Gabbard Goes Full-FAFO Taking Kamala Harris APART (Again!) for Dig at JD Vance (Watch)

Sam J.
July 19, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Tulsi Gabbard destroyed Kamala Harris SO BADLY in 2020 that 'Cackles' dropped out of the primary shortly after. She was on FIRE with facts about who Kamala really was (is) and it was just too much for her to overcome. That is until Biden's handlers decided he needed a 'black woman' for his VP, even a black woman who had called him a racist during the debates.

There is no love lost between these two women so we're hardly surprised to see Tulsi taking Kamala apart AGAIN after she attacked and lied about JD Vance.

This is damn good, watch:

Her post continues:

Was Kamala Harris ready to sacrifice her life for our country? Of course not. 

Once again, Kamala exposes her hypocrisy.

Pretty sure Kamala can't help herself - most hypocrites can't.

Oof.

Well, there's that too.

