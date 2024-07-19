NO MERCY! Tulsi Gabbard Goes Full-FAFO Taking Kamala Harris APART (Again!) for Dig at JD Vance (Watch)

Tulsi Gabbard destroyed Kamala Harris SO BADLY in 2020 that 'Cackles' dropped out of the primary shortly after. She was on FIRE with facts about who Kamala really was (is) and it was just too much for her to overcome. That is until Biden's handlers decided he needed a 'black woman' for his VP, even a black woman who had called him a racist during the debates.

There is no love lost between these two women so we're hardly surprised to see Tulsi taking Kamala apart AGAIN after she attacked and lied about JD Vance.

This is damn good, watch:

Kamala Harris claims “JD Vance will be loyal only to Trump, not to our country.” @JDVance1 enlisted in the Marine Corps after 9/11 and deployed to Iraq in 2005, the same year I was there during the height of the war. He put his life on the line in service to our country.



Was… pic.twitter.com/v9uSS7ASQe — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) July 18, 2024

Her post continues:

Was Kamala Harris ready to sacrifice her life for our country? Of course not. Once again, Kamala exposes her hypocrisy.

Pretty sure Kamala can't help herself - most hypocrites can't.

She is scared to death of JD. I can't wait for the debate. — Charles Watson (@cwatson34) July 18, 2024

Kamala doesn’t know what it means to be loyal to anything. — Corinne Clark Barron (@corinnec) July 18, 2024

If you look at most of the Democrats, most of them have never served in the military. They just get rich from becoming politicians and selling the people out. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) July 18, 2024

Oof.

Kamala Harris always lies — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 18, 2024

Well, there's that too.

JD Vance is a great pick for the job.



Will be the first ever Marine to serve as VP.



I look forward to seeing what he can do. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 18, 2024

I’m still young enough to remember when Tulsi Gabbard destroyed Kamala Harris in a debate so bad that she dropped out the next day and polished off two bottles of vodka. Lol. — GodAmericaFreedom (@SilenceDooGoode) July 18, 2024

Good times.

