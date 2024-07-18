KNEW It! Could THIS Be the Real Reason Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats Want Biden Out Because Just WOW

Looks Like 'Photoganda': Time Changes Cover to Remove Iconic Image of Defiant Donald...
Sam J.
July 18, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

No matter how well Trump polls, no matter how much of a lead the GOP thinks we have for the upcoming election in November we cannot get comfortable, we cannot rest, we cannot let up, we have to push push push and get every Republican vote we can in order to beat the machine that is the Democratic Party. We have to find a way to win by such a huge (YUGE) margin that no matter what they do to 'fortify' the election it won't matter and Trump wins.

So if you have people in your circles who are still not sure about voting for Trump we encourage you to send this piece, especially this post from Kyle Becker:

They need better numbers, a slightly more popular candidate in order for whatever they want to do to seem legit. Otherwise, we may finally see some action about the fraud that supposedly doesn't happen and didn't happen in 2020.

*cough cough*

His post continues:

... 90-100 Million to win. No one believe that just like the majority of us don’t believe the 81 million

But we've been told even QUESTIONING the election makes us all insurrectionists or something. Huh.

This is not about Biden, this isn't even about the country, this is about keeping power within whatever shadow government they put together four years ago. SORRY GOOGLE, we know you don't like it when we talk about the realities of elections in America in recent history but it's not good.

Looks Like 'Photoganda': Time Changes Cover to Remove Iconic Image of Defiant Donald Trump
Grateful Calvin
Unless you're a Democrat.

And please, even you guys have to see this leadership, this type of government is not good for our country.

VOTE VOTE VOTE and bring at least 10 Republicans with you when you do.

#TooBigToRig

