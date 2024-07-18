KNEW It! Could THIS Be the Real Reason Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats Want Biden Out Because Just WOW

No matter how well Trump polls, no matter how much of a lead the GOP thinks we have for the upcoming election in November we cannot get comfortable, we cannot rest, we cannot let up, we have to push push push and get every Republican vote we can in order to beat the machine that is the Democratic Party. We have to find a way to win by such a huge (YUGE) margin that no matter what they do to 'fortify' the election it won't matter and Trump wins.

So if you have people in your circles who are still not sure about voting for Trump we encourage you to send this piece, especially this post from Kyle Becker:

*THIS* is why we're seeing an internal feud in the Democratic Party about removing Joe Biden.



It is all too true. pic.twitter.com/G8jojCfnBv — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 18, 2024

They need better numbers, a slightly more popular candidate in order for whatever they want to do to seem legit. Otherwise, we may finally see some action about the fraud that supposedly doesn't happen and didn't happen in 2020.

*cough cough*

You can’t convince me that Biden got 16-18 million more votes than Hillary and Obama while campaigning from his basement.



There are so many inconsistencies with the 2020 Election and with what we’ve seen over the last 4 years if Biden were to win he’d have to have 90-100… — Beau Slay 🇺🇸 (@therealbeauslay) July 18, 2024

His post continues:

... 90-100 Million to win. No one believe that just like the majority of us don’t believe the 81 million

But we've been told even QUESTIONING the election makes us all insurrectionists or something. Huh.

Yep! They have to get close enough. — Keith Long (@r_keith_long) July 18, 2024

This is not about Biden, this isn't even about the country, this is about keeping power within whatever shadow government they put together four years ago. SORRY GOOGLE, we know you don't like it when we talk about the realities of elections in America in recent history but it's not good.

Unless you're a Democrat.

And please, even you guys have to see this leadership, this type of government is not good for our country.

It absolutely needs to be too big to rig & this is why — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) July 18, 2024

VOTE VOTE VOTE and bring at least 10 Republicans with you when you do.

#TooBigToRig

