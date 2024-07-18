HEY-OHHHH! Trump Campaign's Response As to WHY They Can't Lock in VP Debate...
Dude. No. 'Absolute LUNATIC' John Harwood's Deranged Thread Implying Trump Wasn't ACTUALLY Shot BACKFIRES

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on July 18, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Don't mind John Harwood, he's just asking questions because he thinks it's odd Trump's ear wasn't completely taken off his head when the gunman shot at him. He's passive aggressively implying it's not THAT bad because you know, glass hit him.

Not a bullet.

Except we all know that's BS and that Harwood is a hateful hack from Hell who would say and do anything to help the Democrats, even if that includes saying horrible things about a Republican president who was almost assassinated.

Look at this hot mess:

Odd.

What's odd, John? What is there to brief, exactly? They don't supposedly know the motive yet, Trump has said his ear was grazed by a bullet but he's ok ... what more is there? There isn't some giant conspiracy.

Perhaps Harwood should stop projecting what Democrats do onto Republicans.

And now the backpedal because people told him what a douche-canoe he really is for implying such a thing.

'Uh, You Know ... the Black Man': BET Releases Unedited Biden Interview and HELLOOO Dumpster Fire (Watch)
Sam J.
'Wounded'. 

Because you know, saying Trump was shot helps him just a little too much.

Damn, these people are just horrible human beings.

Pretty sure absolute lunatics would take one look at Harwood's thread and say, 'Damn, now THAT GUY is an absolute lunatic.'

Really, who among us hasn't had their ear grazed by a bullet?

But orange man BAD.

Not even a little bit.

When you've lost Snopes?

Yeah ... it's time to move on.

Tags: JOHN HARWOOD SHOT TRUMP

