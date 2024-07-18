Dude. No. 'Absolute LUNATIC' John Harwood's Deranged Thread Implying Trump Wasn't ACTUALLY Shot BACKFIRES

Don't mind John Harwood, he's just asking questions because he thinks it's odd Trump's ear wasn't completely taken off his head when the gunman shot at him. He's passive aggressively implying it's not THAT bad because you know, glass hit him.

Not a bullet.

Except we all know that's BS and that Harwood is a hateful hack from Hell who would say and do anything to help the Democrats, even if that includes saying horrible things about a Republican president who was almost assassinated.

Look at this hot mess:

how often have AR-15 bullets "pierced" part of someone's body, "ripping through the skin," while leaving the body part intact and without serious injury?



on the other hand it's easy to imagine a shard of shattered glass causing the bleeding Trump suffered



no briefing is odd https://t.co/lchLQno9Mn — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 18, 2024

Odd.

What's odd, John? What is there to brief, exactly? They don't supposedly know the motive yet, Trump has said his ear was grazed by a bullet but he's ok ... what more is there? There isn't some giant conspiracy.

Perhaps Harwood should stop projecting what Democrats do onto Republicans.

not saying it couldn't happen. i genuinely don't know. not familiar with ballistics at all.



a briefing from doctors who treated Trump ought to be able to clarify pretty easily — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 18, 2024

And now the backpedal because people told him what a douche-canoe he really is for implying such a thing.

to be clear, there's zero doubt that Trump was wounded in an assassination attempt



but more facts about what happened would serve the public interest — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 18, 2024

'Wounded'.

Because you know, saying Trump was shot helps him just a little too much.

Damn, these people are just horrible human beings.

You are an absolute lunatic. A deranged and disgusting human being. https://t.co/nHHaBbB3Nn — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) July 18, 2024

Pretty sure absolute lunatics would take one look at Harwood's thread and say, 'Damn, now THAT GUY is an absolute lunatic.'

Standard 223 or 5.56 rounds are almost always completely jacketed rounds. They're not meant to expand, or fragment on the corner of an ear. And they don't explode.



The question "how often" is silly. It presupposes that a graze on an ear is commonplace. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) July 18, 2024

Really, who among us hasn't had their ear grazed by a bullet?

Lol, do you think 556/223 ammo (type used most often in ARs) detonates on impact??



The wound we saw on Trump is exactly what'd you see from a grazing shot. It's painfully obvious many of you know nothing about guns & ammo. pic.twitter.com/cXZRSBceRG — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) July 18, 2024

But orange man BAD.

Bright is not an adjective to describe you, John.pic.twitter.com/SHcmNBgsxl — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 18, 2024

Not even a little bit.

When you've lost Snopes?

Yeah ... it's time to move on.

