She Went THERE! Sarah Huckabee Sanders WINS the RNC With PERFECT 'Big Boy' Zinger at Jill Biden (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on July 17, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

There have been a lot of amazing speakers at this year's RNC, but so far, Sarah Huckabee Sanders may be our favorite. Don't get us wrong, Ron DeSantis was exceptional, Glenn Youngkin was a force to be reckoned with and HOLY COW, we adore Hung Cao (see what we did there?) but you guys ... this editor has a soft spot for Sarah. We watched her decimate a very hostile media for years defending Trump and then she turned around and became the governor of Arkansas.

Pretty bada*s, right?

So when she 'went there' with a dig at Jill Biden we were SO there FOR IT.

Watch:

HA HA HA HA

Because Joe is such a BIG BOY! Hopefully he eats all his veggies before Jill gives him his nightly ice cream.

We noticed as well, she looks really good. After years of haters calling her names and referring to her as Miss Piggy ... she won.

Beyond the zinger (which we have watched over and over again) Sarah did have a lot of amazing things to say about Trump and this country:

Freedom reigns and liberty will never die.

Man, we need so much more of this ...

It's been a long four years of feeling pretty hopeless and broken.

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT indeed.

Yes, yes we do.

