She Went THERE! Sarah Huckabee Sanders WINS the RNC With PERFECT 'Big Boy' Zinger at Jill Biden (Watch)

There have been a lot of amazing speakers at this year's RNC, but so far, Sarah Huckabee Sanders may be our favorite. Don't get us wrong, Ron DeSantis was exceptional, Glenn Youngkin was a force to be reckoned with and HOLY COW, we adore Hung Cao (see what we did there?) but you guys ... this editor has a soft spot for Sarah. We watched her decimate a very hostile media for years defending Trump and then she turned around and became the governor of Arkansas.

Advertisement

Pretty bada*s, right?

So when she 'went there' with a dig at Jill Biden we were SO there FOR IT.

Watch:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders looks stunning tonight at the RNC Convention.



She brought down the house with this quip:

"I got the chance to take my 4-year-old son Huck to 'Bring Your Kid To Work Day,' much like Jill now drags Joe to 'Bring Your Husband To Work Day.'" 😂 pic.twitter.com/nvfVbkBoG3 — 🌴♥️🇺🇸Dixie ♥️s America & Trump🇺🇸♥️🌴 (@DixiDarlen) July 17, 2024

HA HA HA HA

Because Joe is such a BIG BOY! Hopefully he eats all his veggies before Jill gives him his nightly ice cream.

She looks great! 41 - She's another rising star. This is the new guard we have to keep getting elected. — Epstein's Sheet. 🧻 (@meantweeting1) July 17, 2024

We noticed as well, she looks really good. After years of haters calling her names and referring to her as Miss Piggy ... she won.

Beyond the zinger (which we have watched over and over again) Sarah did have a lot of amazing things to say about Trump and this country:

With God as our guide and Trump as our President, freedom reigns and liberty will never die! pic.twitter.com/OmkwWMA110 — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) July 17, 2024

Freedom reigns and liberty will never die.

Man, we need so much more of this ...

It's been a long four years of feeling pretty hopeless and broken.

LETS GOOOOOOO!!!!! FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!!! 🇺🇸 — Western North Carolina 2A (@WNC2A) July 17, 2024

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT indeed.

Yes, yes we do.

=======================================================================

Related:

JD Vance's First Interview as VP Pick Makes Never Trumpers Look Even Dumber and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

HA! Trump Picking JD Vance TRIGGERS the Ever-Loving EFF Out of Liz Cheney So You KNOW He Picked Well

Biden Claims He Has NOT Engaged in Violent Rhetoric (But These Handy-Dandy Screenshots Prove OTHERWISE)

'Open the DOOR!' Joey Jones Comes Out SWINGING Defending Amber Rose Speaking at the RNC

Jennifer Rubins's Advice to Media On How BEST to Use Trump's Shooting to Help Dems Pisses EVERYONE Off

=======================================================================