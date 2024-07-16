FAFO! Jack Black Backpedals on Gross Trump Comments, Cancels Tour (Official Requests Group...
RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
Jennifer Rubins's Advice to Media On How BEST to Use Trump's Shooting to Help Dems Pisses EVERYONE Off

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on July 16, 2024
YouTube/Screenshot

Oh look, Jennifer Rubin is being horrible again.

We suppose it would only be more newsworthy if she wasn't being horrible.

And Jeff Bezos wonders why nobody took his post about hoping that Trump was ok seriously. This crazy woman (not fun crazy, annoying crazy) writes for his rag of a 'paper'. Look at this:

Her post continues:

It is time for the media to raise its game and meet a moment of extreme crisis in our democracy.

Holy crap.

Sounds to us like she's trying to advise the media on how to best use Trump's being shot to help Biden. Wow.

Her post continues:

They should press him and fellow Republicans to explain (and renounce) talk of televised military tribunals for Jan. 6 committee members and threats to execute the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Trump’s newly announced running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) — who on Saturday made the unsupported accusation the shooting was “not just some isolated event” — should be scrutinized as well.

She sucks.

But you all knew that already.

Orange man bad.

Or something.

She knows it wasn't

Possible.

But Trump!

======================================================================

=======================================================================

