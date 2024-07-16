Jennifer Rubins's Advice to Media On How BEST to Use Trump's Shooting to Help Dems Pisses EVERYONE Off

Oh look, Jennifer Rubin is being horrible again.

We suppose it would only be more newsworthy if she wasn't being horrible.

And Jeff Bezos wonders why nobody took his post about hoping that Trump was ok seriously. This crazy woman (not fun crazy, annoying crazy) writes for his rag of a 'paper'. Look at this:

Put aside the unhelpful, obsessive speculation about how the shooting might affect the election. Instead, focus with renewed intensity on guns, responsibility for political violence, the candidates’ respective policy plans and the deplorable state of our Secret Service. It is… https://t.co/YKADAnyuhL — Jen "I dissent " Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 16, 2024

Her post continues:

It is time for the media to raise its game and meet a moment of extreme crisis in our democracy.

Holy crap.

Sounds to us like she's trying to advise the media on how to best use Trump's being shot to help Biden. Wow.

One party and one party alone is responsible for rise in political violence: The horrific nature of the shooting should not stand in the way of the media’s examination of Trump’s role in the degeneration of our political discourse. They should press him and fellow Republicans to… — Jen "I dissent " Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 16, 2024

Her post continues:

They should press him and fellow Republicans to explain (and renounce) talk of televised military tribunals for Jan. 6 committee members and threats to execute the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Trump’s newly announced running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) — who on Saturday made the unsupported accusation the shooting was “not just some isolated event” — should be scrutinized as well.

She sucks.

But you all knew that already.

This isn't just false, it's ridiculously false.



Pure gaslighting. — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) July 16, 2024

You sound as "with it" as Joe Biden. I mean that as harshly as possible. — Johnny Applesauce (@ArtPunkBeardGuy) July 16, 2024

It was not an isolated event. It was the 3rd attempt on Trumps life, not to mention that there have been other Americans who were killed for supporting him. There has been 9 years of orange man evil and will destroy the world, so how dare you say only one party is responsible. — Branwyn (@BranwynGreymane) July 16, 2024

Orange man bad.

Or something.

Really?



Was it Republicans that almost killed Steve Scalise?



Was it republicans that burnt down police stations in 2020? — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) July 16, 2024

She knows it wasn't

Did you forget your Haldol today, sweetie? — ConstantF-ingDelight (@LipCurlGirl) July 16, 2024

Possible.

The guy who shot Steve Scalise was a Bernie bro you brain dead moron — Jack (@arity1010) July 16, 2024

But Trump!

