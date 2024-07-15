Trump Nearly Being Assassinated Caused Biden WH to FINALLY Hold Somebody Accountable (JUST...
Sen. Chris Murphy: No One Has Done More to Glorify Political Violence Than...
DESPICABLE: AOC Absolutely ROASTED for Post About Democrats 'Resigning to Fascism'
Bulwark: It Took Only Minutes for Republicans to Pounce on Assassination Attempt
Donald Trump Jr. Shuts Down 'CLOWN' Journo at RNC Asking Him About 'Kids...
Joy Behar of 'The View' Sounded Absolutely Ignorant Discussing the Attempted Assassination...
RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
BREAKING: Trump's VP Pick IS ...
In Other News, Cheri Jacobus' Post-Trump Shooting Tweets Prove She's Still a Trump-Hating...
Leftists Shout 'KKK' and 'Fascists' Outside RNC in Strong Signal They Aren't Toning...
Rep. Eric Swalwell's Trump Hyperventilating Gives Up the Game on the Left's Definition...
Magnanimous Trump Calls on Reluctant Biden to Give RFK Immediate Secret Service Protection
Ummm ... Who Wants to TELL Her? Taylor Lorenz 'BREAKS' Big Blue Anon...
D'OH! Brian Stelter's Attempt to Pretend He HASN'T Spent the Last 8 Years...

'F**k OFF, You Puke': David Frum All But Blames Trump for Getting Shot and HOOBOY It Does NOT Go Well

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:25 PM on July 15, 2024
Twitter

We have seen many people on the Left try and play the 'both sides are violent' card since Trump got shot on Saturday, but this from David Frum is one of the most repugnant things we've seen yet. The idea that decent and patriotic Americans blame Trump and his so-called rhetoric for getting himself shot is truly impressive and not in a good way. How broken is this guy?

Advertisement

See for yourselves:

Nobody got shot, David.

It was a joke, David.

You're an a-hole, David.

David writes like an angry ex-girlfriend.

Maybe some day he'll figure out it's ok that Trump just wasn't into him.

Raise your hand if as a decent and patriotic American you are sick of snobby scolds like David Frum.

Recommended

Donald Trump Jr. Shuts Down 'CLOWN' Journo at RNC Asking Him About 'Kids in Cages' and OH YEAH (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

The most pitiful yet.

Tone deaf.

Of course he is.

There is no helping people this far gone with TDS.

PS: Help us make David Frum REALLY cry and sign up for our Twitchy VIP - you can save 60% RIGHT NOW! Do it!

======================================================================

Related:

In Other News, Cheri Jacobus' Post-Trump Shooting Tweets Prove She's Still a Trump-Hating Nutjob

Ummm ... Who Wants to TELL Her? Taylor Lorenz 'BREAKS' Big Blue Anon Story annnd We Can't Stop LAUGHING

Advertisement

D'OH! Brian Stelter's Attempt to Pretend He HASN'T Spent the Last 8 Years Vilifying Trump Backfires BIGLY

OOPSIES! Poll Group Used By NBC That Had Biden UP Three Points Over Trump Now Admits YUGE Mistake and LOL

DAMN, son! Trump Jr. Goes Straight-Up FAFO on Dan Goldman for Calling for His Dad to be 'Eliminated'

It Just Gets WORSE ---> Secret Service Detail Diverted From PA Trump Rally ... to Jill Biden and WTAF

=======================================================================

Tags: DAVID FRUM TRUMP

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Donald Trump Jr. Shuts Down 'CLOWN' Journo at RNC Asking Him About 'Kids in Cages' and OH YEAH (Watch)
Sam J.
DESPICABLE: AOC Absolutely ROASTED for Post About Democrats 'Resigning to Fascism'
Laura W.
Trump Nearly Being Assassinated Caused Biden WH to FINALLY Hold Somebody Accountable (JUST KIDDING)
Doug P.
Sen. Chris Murphy: No One Has Done More to Glorify Political Violence Than Trump
Brett T.
Joy Behar of 'The View' Sounded Absolutely Ignorant Discussing the Attempted Assassination of Trump
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Donald Trump Jr. Shuts Down 'CLOWN' Journo at RNC Asking Him About 'Kids in Cages' and OH YEAH (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement