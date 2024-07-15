'F**k OFF, You Puke': David Frum All But Blames Trump for Getting Shot and HOOBOY It Does NOT Go Well

We have seen many people on the Left try and play the 'both sides are violent' card since Trump got shot on Saturday, but this from David Frum is one of the most repugnant things we've seen yet. The idea that decent and patriotic Americans blame Trump and his so-called rhetoric for getting himself shot is truly impressive and not in a good way. How broken is this guy?

See for yourselves:

You may have forgotten that in 2020 then-President Trump exulted and cheered when his supporters tried at high speed to force a Biden bus off a highway, endangering many lives. https://t.co/zXnSdO5eso — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 15, 2024

Nobody got shot, David.

It was a joke, David.

You're an a-hole, David.

Trump delights in violence when aimed at others. He has sympathy and compassion for no other human beings, not even those fool enough to put their faith in him. — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 15, 2024

David writes like an angry ex-girlfriend.

Maybe some day he'll figure out it's ok that Trump just wasn't into him.

That's why decent and patriotic Americans condemn both the violence against Trump - and the violence incited by Trump. Trump's reckoning should be with the law he violated, first by fraud, then by his failed violent coup d'etat. https://t.co/6gahCgBYI4 — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 15, 2024

Raise your hand if as a decent and patriotic American you are sick of snobby scolds like David Frum.

OMG David, you're so pathetic with your little attempts at bravery, cherry picking at the bottoms of the Internet trying to sell your little piece in the Atlantic. It is really pitiful. — Princi (@Prvnsi) July 15, 2024

The most pitiful yet.

You’re an evil hack — ☔️🌷Colorado Girl in Ohio🌷☔️ (@ColoradoOhio) July 15, 2024

Decent and patriotic Americans do not respond to assassination attempts by blaming the victim.

You, sir, are the problem.

You and those who think, feel, and behave like you are what is tearing our country apart at the seams. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) July 15, 2024

"decent and patriotic Americans"

Jfc Frum. So you just completely lack self-awareness — Corporal Punishment 🌲 (@CplPunishment_) July 15, 2024

Tone deaf.

You are such a low life liar. — Michele Schiesser (@MicheleSchiesse) July 15, 2024

Of course you’re wrong. 🙄 — Susan (@Suzzzzeee1) July 15, 2024

Of course he is.

You should see someone about TDS... — Moosiepoops (@moosiepoops) July 15, 2024

There is no helping people this far gone with TDS.

