Ummm ... Who Wants to TELL Her? Taylor Lorenz 'BREAKS' Big Blue Anon Story annnd We Can't Stop LAUGHING

Taylor Lorenz broke a huge story, y'all! A story no one had ever heard of ... totally. Well, at least she thinks she did. She discovered BLUE ANON.

DA DA DAAAAAA! We're not even kidding.

Advertisement

What an impressive investigate reporter she is.

Heh.

Tell us you spend your days in a hot bubble without telling us you spend your days in a hot bubble.

Taylor Lorenz seems to think she's uncovered a political movement called "Blue Anon" that is spreading conspiracy theories.



How many years late is she to the story? pic.twitter.com/5WsvY1GdId — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) July 15, 2024

Four? Five? Eight?

Isn't her thing covering tech and things online?

Huh.

This passage from @TaylorLorenz is so surreal, I began to wonder if we really were in @awstar11's reality. But then I remembered that lack of self-awareness is her stock in trade.https://t.co/i8bkixlaQI pic.twitter.com/XZoaGD14P1 — D0DD (@Amuk31) July 15, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Taylor Lorenz is writing about Left Wing ‘BlueAnon’ conspiracy theorists in The Washington Post.



Interesting times we live in 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yrsWJWc2GS — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 15, 2024

Interesting is an interesting word for it.

Taylor Lorenz, whose claim to infamy was going after Libs of TikTok, has had enough of liberal BlueAnon and their conspiracy theories about the attempt on Trump’s life. pic.twitter.com/HNUNVQuvWR — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 15, 2024

She's not gonna put up with it anymore!

I find it so interesting when long-obvious truths suddenly are acknowledged in mainstream circles.



Here, in the WPost, even @TaylorLorenz (!!) admits that the hordes of #Resistance freaks and anti-Trump obsessives are as conspiratorial and deranged as what they claim QAnon is: https://t.co/UiDYDKHffO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 15, 2024

Now that Trump has been shot they're all trying to pretend to be surprised that their rhetoric may have been dangerous and that crazy people on the Left have been pushing crazy crap for a long long time.

And they wonder why we point and laugh at them.

======================================================================

Related:

D'OH! Brian Stelter's Attempt to Pretend He HASN'T Spent the Last 8 Years Vilifying Trump Backfires BIGLY

OOPSIES! Poll Group Used By NBC That Had Biden UP Three Points Over Trump Now Admits YUGE Mistake and LOL

DAMN, son! Trump Jr. Goes Straight-Up FAFO on Dan Goldman for Calling for His Dad to be 'Eliminated'

It Just Gets WORSE ---> Secret Service Detail Diverted From PA Trump Rally ... to Jill Biden and WTAF

=======================================================================