Leftists Shout 'KKK' and 'Fascists' Outside RNC in Strong Signal They Aren't Toning...
Rep. Eric Swalwell's Trump Hyperventilating Gives Up the Game on the Left's Definition...
Magnanimous Trump Calls on Reluctant Biden to Give RFK Immediate Secret Service Protection
D'OH! Brian Stelter's Attempt to Pretend He HASN'T Spent the Last 8 Years...
POTUS' 'We're Fellow Americans and Not Enemies' Pivot Means They Hope You're Stupid
OOPSIES! Poll Group Used By NBC That Had Biden UP Three Points Over...
So Much for 'Toning Down Rhetoric': Adam Kinzinger Posts IDIOTIC Tweet a DAY...
DAMN, son! Trump Jr. Goes Straight-Up FAFO on Dan Goldman for Calling for...
DHS Secretary Who Insisted the Border Was Secure Claims Trump's Had 'Enhanced Security'...
BREAKING: Judge Cannon DISMISSES Trump/Classified Docs Case, Calls Jack Smith Appt. Uncons...
It Just Gets WORSE ---> Secret Service Detail Diverted From PA Trump Rally...
Megyn Kelly on the WARPATH After Dems Tell Trump Supporters to 'Tone Down...
'We Have Questions': Rhode Island State Police Post BIZARRE Tweet Following Trump Assassin...
'Amazing Admission': Here's the Reported Reason 'Morning Joe' Is Nowhere to Be Found...

Ummm ... Who Wants to TELL Her? Taylor Lorenz 'BREAKS' Big Blue Anon Story annnd We Can't Stop LAUGHING

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on July 15, 2024
Twitter Screenshot

Taylor Lorenz broke a huge story, y'all! A story no one had ever heard of ... totally. Well, at least she thinks she did. She discovered BLUE ANON.

DA DA DAAAAAA! We're not even kidding.

Advertisement

What an impressive investigate reporter she is. 

Heh.

Tell us you spend your days in a hot bubble without telling us you spend your days in a hot bubble.

Four? Five? Eight?

Isn't her thing covering tech and things online?

Huh.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Interesting is an interesting word for it.

She's not gonna put up with it anymore!

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Now that Trump has been shot they're all trying to pretend to be surprised that their rhetoric may have been dangerous and that crazy people on the Left have been pushing crazy crap for a long long time.

And they wonder why we point and laugh at them.

======================================================================

Related:

D'OH! Brian Stelter's Attempt to Pretend He HASN'T Spent the Last 8 Years Vilifying Trump Backfires BIGLY

OOPSIES! Poll Group Used By NBC That Had Biden UP Three Points Over Trump Now Admits YUGE Mistake and LOL

DAMN, son! Trump Jr. Goes Straight-Up FAFO on Dan Goldman for Calling for His Dad to be 'Eliminated'

It Just Gets WORSE ---> Secret Service Detail Diverted From PA Trump Rally ... to Jill Biden and WTAF

=======================================================================

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
It Just Gets WORSE ---> Secret Service Detail Diverted From PA Trump Rally ... to Jill Biden and WTAF
Sam J.
Rep. Eric Swalwell's Trump Hyperventilating Gives Up the Game on the Left's Definition of 'Unity'
Doug P.
Leftists Shout 'KKK' and 'Fascists' Outside RNC in Strong Signal They Aren't Toning Down the Rhetoric
justmindy
D'OH! Brian Stelter's Attempt to Pretend He HASN'T Spent the Last 8 Years Vilifying Trump Backfires BIGLY
Sam J.
DAMN, son! Trump Jr. Goes Straight-Up FAFO on Dan Goldman for Calling for His Dad to be 'Eliminated'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement