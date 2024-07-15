OOPSIES! Poll Group Used By NBC That Had Biden UP Three Points Over Trump Now Admits YUGE Mistake and LOL

It's not every day we see a polling group admit they screwed up but ... here we are.

Seems Public Opinion Strategies (POS? HA HA HA) had Biden up three points in a poll NBC News apparently used and guess what? THAT was a big ol' mistake and they accidentally flipped the numbers around.

Accidentally.

Huh.

Look at THIS:

The polling team extends its apology to @NBCNews and to all those who reviewed the filled in questionnaire of our most recent survey. We made an important mistake on the filled in released today. On the multi-candidate ballot (Q8, corrected here) we flipped the numbers.… — POS (@POStrategies) July 15, 2024

Their post continues:

On the multi-candidate ballot (Q8, corrected here) we flipped the numbers. President Biden is not ahead with 40% to 37% for former President Trump. In fact, Trump is ahead 40% to 37%. The correct data is reflected in the crosstabs and slides, but unfortunately these numbers were flipped in the topline document that the polling firms prepared for public release for NBC. We take full responsibility for a very significant error on our part. Deep apologies. Bill McInturff + Jeff Horwitt.https://pos.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/240240-NBC-July-2024-Poll_7.14-RELEASE_CORRECTED.pdf

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

They're so sorry to have given Team Biden false hope.

Well. At least your company name is accurate. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) July 15, 2024

Something like that.

I… I don’t know how you come back from this fellas. That’s a doozy of a screw up — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 15, 2024

NBC is probably super disappointed in them.

Heh.

You suck. Booooooooooo. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 15, 2024

BOOOOOO.

Paging @ChrisDJackson - your one piece of good news from that poll was a typo — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) July 15, 2024

Poor Chris, he won't likely take this very well.

After all, he's Biden's number one fan.

======================================================================

=======================================================================