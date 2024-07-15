D'OH! Brian Stelter's Attempt to Pretend He HASN'T Spent the Last 8 Years...
POTUS' 'We're Fellow Americans and Not Enemies' Pivot Means They Hope You're Stupid
So Much for 'Toning Down Rhetoric': Adam Kinzinger Posts IDIOTIC Tweet a DAY...
DAMN, son! Trump Jr. Goes Straight-Up FAFO on Dan Goldman for Calling for...
DHS Secretary Who Insisted the Border Was Secure Claims Trump's Had 'Enhanced Security'...
BREAKING: Judge Cannon DISMISSES Trump/Classified Docs Case, Calls Jack Smith Appt. Uncons...
It Just Gets WORSE ---> Secret Service Detail Diverted From PA Trump Rally...
Megyn Kelly on the WARPATH After Dems Tell Trump Supporters to 'Tone Down...
'We Have Questions': Rhode Island State Police Post BIZARRE Tweet Following Trump Assassin...
'Amazing Admission': Here's the Reported Reason 'Morning Joe' Is Nowhere to Be Found...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Biden Reminds Us Disputes Should Be Settled at the 'Battle Box' and ALMOST...
'Lowest Form of Humanity.' CA Rep. Swalwell Gets Up Early to Blame GOP...
Newsweek's Misleading Headline on GoFundMe for Families of Shooting Victims Is PROOF Media...

OOPSIES! Poll Group Used By NBC That Had Biden UP Three Points Over Trump Now Admits YUGE Mistake and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on July 15, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It's not every day we see a polling group admit they screwed up but ... here we are.

Seems Public Opinion Strategies (POS? HA HA HA) had Biden up three points in a poll NBC News apparently used and guess what? THAT was a big ol' mistake and they accidentally flipped the numbers around.

Advertisement

Accidentally.

Huh.

Look at THIS:

Their post continues:

On the multi-candidate ballot (Q8, corrected here) we flipped the numbers.  

President Biden is not ahead with 40% to 37% for former President Trump.  

In fact, Trump is ahead 40% to 37%.  The correct data is reflected in the crosstabs and slides, but unfortunately these numbers were flipped in the topline document that the polling firms prepared for public release for NBC. We take full responsibility for a very significant error on our part.  

Deep apologies.  

Bill McInturff + Jeff Horwitt.https://pos.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/240240-NBC-July-2024-Poll_7.14-RELEASE_CORRECTED.pdf

Ha. 

HA ha. 

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

They're so sorry to have given Team Biden false hope.

Something like that.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

NBC is probably super disappointed in them.

Heh.

BOOOOOO.

Poor Chris, he won't likely take this very well.

After all, he's Biden's number one fan.

======================================================================

Related:

DAMN, son! Trump Jr. Goes Straight-Up FAFO on Dan Goldman for Calling for His Dad to be 'Eliminated'

DHS Secretary Who Insisted the Border Was Secure Claims Trump's Had 'Enhanced Security' for Weeks

It Just Gets WORSE ---> Secret Service Detail Diverted From PA Trump Rally ... to Jill Biden and WTAF

Megyn Kelly on the WARPATH After Dems Tell Trump Supporters to 'Tone Down Rhetoric' Around Trump Shooting

Stoking VIOLENCE, Joe? THIS Shockingly Violent Biden Post Is Even Worse Than His 'Bull’s-Eye' Comment

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
D'OH! Brian Stelter's Attempt to Pretend He HASN'T Spent the Last 8 Years Vilifying Trump Backfires BIGLY
Sam J.
DAMN, son! Trump Jr. Goes Straight-Up FAFO on Dan Goldman for Calling for His Dad to be 'Eliminated'
Sam J.
So Much for 'Toning Down Rhetoric': Adam Kinzinger Posts IDIOTIC Tweet a DAY After Trump Attack
Laura W.
Megyn Kelly on the WARPATH After Dems Tell Trump Supporters to 'Tone Down Rhetoric' Around Trump Shooting
Sam J.
It Just Gets WORSE ---> Secret Service Detail Diverted From PA Trump Rally ... to Jill Biden and WTAF
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement