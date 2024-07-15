BREAKING: Judge Cannon DISMISSES Trump/Classified Docs Case, Calls Jack Smith Appt. Uncons...
Megyn Kelly on the WARPATH After Dems Tell Trump Supporters to 'Tone Down Rhetoric' Around Trump Shooting

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on July 15, 2024

We fully expected Democrats, the Left, and the media (same thing) to say and do the wrong things after the attempt on Trump's life on Saturday evening and you'd think by now nothing they do would surprise us in the least (pretty sure we say this a few times a week), but trying the 'violence on both sides' argument to somehow pretend Trump LITERALLY GETTING SHOT is the same thing as the Whitmer Fednapping is obnoxious even for them.

It's as if they don't really understand if Trump's head hadn't been in a different place in that one second, he would likely no longer be with us.

But you know, it's somehow the Right's fault and WE need to tone down the rhetoric.

Yeah, that sucks.

They suck.

Megyn Kelly is having NONE of it.

Big boy day.

When he gives his big boy speeches and gets to eat his big boy ice cream! YAY!

HE'S SUCH A BIG BOY!

But wait, there's more.

She went OFF:

Slay queen, slay.

This though? THIS is the crème de la crème.

You're not fooling anyone.

Nope, none of them are, not a single one.

They pushed nothing but hate and fear and lies and ugly propaganda about Trump for YEARS, and now they want us to tone down rhetoric AFTER our guy got shot?! Oh HELL NO.

We're just getting started with our 'rhetoric' so buckle up.

======================================================================

