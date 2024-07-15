Megyn Kelly on the WARPATH After Dems Tell Trump Supporters to 'Tone Down Rhetoric' Around Trump Shooting

We fully expected Democrats, the Left, and the media (same thing) to say and do the wrong things after the attempt on Trump's life on Saturday evening and you'd think by now nothing they do would surprise us in the least (pretty sure we say this a few times a week), but trying the 'violence on both sides' argument to somehow pretend Trump LITERALLY GETTING SHOT is the same thing as the Whitmer Fednapping is obnoxious even for them.

It's as if they don't really understand if Trump's head hadn't been in a different place in that one second, he would likely no longer be with us.

But you know, it's somehow the Right's fault and WE need to tone down the rhetoric.

Yeah, that sucks.

They suck.

Megyn Kelly is having NONE of it.

If Joe Biden really wants to lower the temperature in our politics he should call off Jack Smith as soon as he starts his big boy day at 11am on Monday. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 15, 2024

Big boy day.

When he gives his big boy speeches and gets to eat his big boy ice cream! YAY!

HE'S SUCH A BIG BOY!

But wait, there's more.

She went OFF:

The ABSOLUTE GALL of the leftist media to say Trump/his supporters are the ones who need to watch their tone while the man’s head was still bleeding… pic.twitter.com/WUwSXSz3AP — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 14, 2024

Slay queen, slay.

This though? THIS is the crème de la crème.

Your very attempt to”both sides” it reveals your insincerity. I have multiple sources who were in the room when you said it and everyone took away the same meaning: you wanted Trump dead. You’re not fooling anyone. https://t.co/bzh5PS58w3 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 15, 2024

You're not fooling anyone.

Nope, none of them are, not a single one.

They pushed nothing but hate and fear and lies and ugly propaganda about Trump for YEARS, and now they want us to tone down rhetoric AFTER our guy got shot?! Oh HELL NO.

We're just getting started with our 'rhetoric' so buckle up.

