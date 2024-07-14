'This Is Sick'! ABC's 'This Week' Assigns Blame for the Assassination Attempt on...
Stoking VIOLENCE, Joe? THIS Shockingly Violent Biden Post Is Even Worse Than His...
Scott Jennings Just GOES OFF When Wolf Blitzer Tries Playing 'Both Sides' Card...
Drag HER! Kelley Paul BLISTERS Nancy Pelosi for Trying to Play the 'Both...
Check Out These Alleged 'Secret Instructions' Telling Media To DOWNPLAY Attempted Trump As...
Community Notes BODIES Bennie Thompson for Pretending He DIDN'T Try to Take Trump's...
FEAR NOT: Trump's Latest Statement As He Moves on to the RNC Will...
President Trump, I Am Ready to FIGHT (Plus 2 1/2 Minutes of Dems...
J6 Cmte. Chair Bennie Thompson's Aide Shows Us Who Dems REALLY Are Making...
CO Rep Steven Woodrow Tries Deleting Repulsive Post About Trump Shooting, RUNS Like...
President of the WHCA: We Won't Call It an Assassination Attempt Unless the...
What We Know So FAR About Trump's Would-Be Assassin (and Not So FAST...
HYPOCRISY: Why Are Democrats Relieved That the Man They Call Hitler Is Safe?
President Biden to Donors Last Monday: ‘It’s Time to Put Trump in a...

Mollie Hemingway and PLETHORA of Conservatives WRECK Jeff Bezos for Claiming He's Thankful Trump Is Safe

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on July 14, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Would you look at that? Jeff Bezos is thankful that Trump is safe.

Huh.

Is he though? Considering how the rag he owns, The Washington Post, has reported and continues to report on Trump, it's hard to take him all that seriously. 

Advertisement

Interestingly enough, we're not the only ones who seem to think Bezos is full of crap.

Oops.

There ya' go.

Time to put up or shut up, Jeff.

But you know, he's glad Trump is ok.

Heck, his paper needs Trump to be ok so they have someone to write their hate-porn about. 

Recommended

Scott Jennings Just GOES OFF When Wolf Blitzer Tries Playing 'Both Sides' Card and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Sorry, not even sorry for saying so.

Nope.

Probably not.

Yeah. King.

======================================================================

Related:

Scott Jennings Just GOES OFF When Wolf Blitzer Tries Playing 'Both Sides' Card and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Drag HER! Kelley Paul BLISTERS Nancy Pelosi for Trying to Play the 'Both Sides Are Violent' Card and DAMN

Check Out These Alleged 'Secret Instructions' Telling Media To DOWNPLAY Attempted Trump Assassination

Community Notes BODIES Bennie Thompson for Pretending He DIDN'T Try to Take Trump's Security Detail AWAY

FEAR NOT: Trump's Latest Statement As He Moves on to the RNC Will Make you Fist-Pump

CO Rep Steven Woodrow Tries Deleting Repulsive Post About Trump Shooting, RUNS Like a Coward (We GOT It)

=======================================================================

Tags: JEFF BEZOS MOLLIE HEMINGWAY TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Just GOES OFF When Wolf Blitzer Tries Playing 'Both Sides' Card and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
'This Is Sick'! ABC's 'This Week' Assigns Blame for the Assassination Attempt on Trump (Just Guess)
Doug P.
Stoking VIOLENCE, Joe? THIS Shockingly Violent Biden Post Is Even Worse Than His 'Bull’s-Eye' Comment
Sam J.
Check Out These Alleged 'Secret Instructions' Telling Media To DOWNPLAY Attempted Trump Assassination
Sam J.
Drag HER! Kelley Paul BLISTERS Nancy Pelosi for Trying to Play the 'Both Sides Are Violent' Card and DAMN
Sam J.
Community Notes BODIES Bennie Thompson for Pretending He DIDN'T Try to Take Trump's Security Detail AWAY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Just GOES OFF When Wolf Blitzer Tries Playing 'Both Sides' Card and It's GLORIOUS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement