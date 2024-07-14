Mollie Hemingway and PLETHORA of Conservatives WRECK Jeff Bezos for Claiming He's Thankful Trump Is Safe

Would you look at that? Jeff Bezos is thankful that Trump is safe.

Huh.

Is he though? Considering how the rag he owns, The Washington Post, has reported and continues to report on Trump, it's hard to take him all that seriously.

Our former President showed tremendous grace and courage under literal fire tonight. So thankful for his safety and so sad for the victims and their families. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) July 14, 2024

Interestingly enough, we're not the only ones who seem to think Bezos is full of crap.

Your newspaper pushes assassination porn EVERY DAY — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 14, 2024

You helped inspire this pic.twitter.com/8u74fDsMBe — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) July 14, 2024

Oops.

Your newspaper, WaPo, has consistently demonized Trump as an 'existential threat to democracy' and a 'dictator'.



If stand by what your Democratic propaganda newspaper prints, you could not be genuinely thankful for Trump's safety.



If you are genuinely thankful for his safety,… — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) July 14, 2024

You should vote for him. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) July 14, 2024

There ya' go.

Are you going to endorse him, Jeff?



Elon Musk and Bill Ackman just came out fully endorsing him today.



Hopefully this shows you what the democrats are all about now.



Time to get on the right side of history. — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat) July 14, 2024

Time to put up or shut up, Jeff.

You’re part of the problem, your paper pic.twitter.com/ibCOiHTdLq — Just a dude (@Just_A_Dude_AZ) July 14, 2024

But you know, he's glad Trump is ok.

Heck, his paper needs Trump to be ok so they have someone to write their hate-porn about.

Sorry, not even sorry for saying so.

Pardon me sir, do you ever pay attention to your “news organization”? https://t.co/iBXL7payNk — AnOldMan (@RecklessOldMan) July 14, 2024

Nope.

Maybe you can get your rag to tone-down the rhetoric — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) July 14, 2024

Probably not.

Do the right thing and close down the Washington Post king. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 14, 2024

Yeah. King.

======================================================================

=======================================================================