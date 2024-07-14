Scott Jennings Just GOES OFF When Wolf Blitzer Tries Playing 'Both Sides' Card and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

It's cute how the Left, Democrats, and the media think they can play the 'both sides are violent' card in defense of what happened to President Trump yesterday. Adorbs even.

Scott Jennings was more than happy to inform Wolf Blitzer, everyone on CNN, and everyone watching that we're done letting that go. We're done letting them control the narrative because their narrative is getting people hurt.

Even killed.

No more.

Watch THIS:

Wolf Blitzer just did the "both sides" thing on CNN just now:



Scott Jennings: "Who's in the hospital?"



Wolf: "We have to cool the rhetoric on both sides." pic.twitter.com/PbkFh62bKd — Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) July 14, 2024

BOOM.

We could watch the look on Blizer's face over and over and over again. And please, the time for cooling rhetoric was WAY BEFORE Trump got shot, Wolf. FFS.

CBS is doing the same thing, citing the “imminent threat of retaliatory violence from Trump supporters” and criticizing Trump for not addressing it in his statement. It’s unreal. — gnrldsppntmnt (@gnrldsppntmnt) July 14, 2024

Of course it's Trump's fault for getting shot.

We fully expected the a-holes in the mainstream media to pull that.

I never heard Trump say Biden is dangerous. He said our border is..



Why is Biden's camp scrambling to take down all his ads right now? Because they know the are filled with hate towards — SisterSara IsFedUp (@SisterSaraAnn) July 14, 2024

Wolf with the lazy, factually inaccurate, false equivalency. Lousy journalism! Guess he forgot about J6. Stand back and stand by. — T O M (@ItsTomOnRoot) July 14, 2024

Oh, we're sure they'll find a way to somehow tie this to January 6th and how it's all Republican's fault or something else stupid.

That's what they do.

