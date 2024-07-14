Check Out These Alleged 'Secret Instructions' Telling Media To DOWNPLAY Attempted Trump Assassination

We can neither confirm nor deny the legitimacy of these 'secret instructions' that were allegedly sent to media types but knowing what we know about the media (and possibly even the White House) we wouldn't be surprised at all if this was real. After all, they certainly don't want the candidate who was just SHOT to have any sort of coverage that implies his life was in danger that would make people sympathetic.

No no.

Can't have that.

SCOOP: Secret instructions given to news reporters telling them to play down Trump’s attempted assassination



These people are evil pic.twitter.com/Cxi1vBTWLo — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 14, 2024

Evil?

Calling the mainstream media evil is an insult to evil people. We're not sure there is a word to adequately describe the mainstream media anymore.

Anybody who got this, and doesn’t resign immediately is not only a coward, but are an enemy of the people.



This isn’t a game anymore. They attempted to assassinate our President.



And the media QUICKLY tries to run COVER! BECAUSE THEY KNOW THEY INCITED THIS — 🪶Native Patriot 🇺🇸 (@LaNativePatriot) July 14, 2024

You'd think there's an actual story here just by exposing the instructions but again, their goal is not breaking stories or reporting the news, no no, it's about agenda and narrative and what they can do to support the Democrats.

That's it.

Shocked. not shocked. — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) July 14, 2024

“Flying glass” caused by what? Spontaneous combustion of a teleprompter?? 🙄 — MEGA President-Elect SOS (@ElectSos) July 14, 2024

Yep! Almost an hour after Trump was shot they are calling it a "Security Incident"https://t.co/V61CzYF78c — FrackinCracker (@delzellc) July 14, 2024

They were also saying he'd been hit by glass, not a bullet. Eventually Trump himself cleared that up by explaining his ear had been grazed by a bullet but of course, we're not seeing them correct the record.

Outrageous. Shout out to all the real independent journalists who are not bought and who do not lie and do as they are told and instead share the truth. That includes you DC Draino. Thank you. — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) July 14, 2024

The media is trash. — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) July 14, 2024

This is the very reason Trumps life is threatened. They can’t tell the truth. — 🇺🇸 Janine Clark (@DixieChick0211) July 14, 2024

They're certainly not helping.

