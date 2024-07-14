Drag HER! Kelley Paul BLISTERS Nancy Pelosi for Trying to Play the 'Both...
Community Notes BODIES Bennie Thompson for Pretending He DIDN'T Try to Take Trump's...
FEAR NOT: Trump's Latest Statement As He Moves on to the RNC Will...
President Trump, I Am Ready to FIGHT (Plus 2 1/2 Minutes of Dems...
J6 Cmte. Chair Bennie Thompson's Aide Shows Us Who Dems REALLY Are Making...
CO Rep Steven Woodrow Tries Deleting Repulsive Post About Trump Shooting, RUNS Like...
President of the WHCA: We Won't Call It an Assassination Attempt Unless the...
What We Know So FAR About Trump's Would-Be Assassin (and Not So FAST...
HYPOCRISY: Why Are Democrats Relieved That the Man They Call Hitler Is Safe?
President Biden to Donors Last Monday: ‘It’s Time to Put Trump in a...
UNREAL: CBS News Host Noticed Trump Didn't Try to Lower Political Temp After...
Here's More of the Danger Posed by Project 2025
Big Boy Press Conference Showed Biden Is a Master of Foreign Policy
Black Woman With Fewer Constitutional Rights Refuses to Live Under Trump Reign

Check Out These Alleged 'Secret Instructions' Telling Media To DOWNPLAY Attempted Trump Assassination

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on July 14, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

We can neither confirm nor deny the legitimacy of these 'secret instructions' that were allegedly sent to media types but knowing what we know about the media (and possibly even the White House) we wouldn't be surprised at all if this was real. After all, they certainly don't want the candidate who was just SHOT to have any sort of coverage that implies his life was in danger that would make people sympathetic.

Advertisement

No no.

Can't have that.

Evil?

Calling the mainstream media evil is an insult to evil people. We're not sure there is a word to adequately describe the mainstream media anymore.

You'd think there's an actual story here just by exposing the instructions but again, their goal is not breaking stories or reporting the news, no no, it's about agenda and narrative and what they can do to support the Democrats.

That's it.

They were also saying he'd been hit by glass, not a bullet. Eventually Trump himself cleared that up by explaining his ear had been grazed by a bullet but of course, we're not seeing them correct the record.

Recommended

Drag HER! Kelley Paul BLISTERS Nancy Pelosi for Trying to Play the 'Both Sides Are Violent' Card and DAMN
Sam J.
Advertisement

They're certainly not helping.

======================================================================

Related:

Community Notes BODIES Bennie Thompson for Pretending He DIDN'T Try to Take Trump's Security Detail AWAY

FEAR NOT: Trump's Latest Statement As He Moves on to the RNC Will Make you Fist-Pump

President Trump, I Am Ready to FIGHT (Plus 2 1/2 Minutes of Dems Calling for Violence Against Trump)

J6 Cmte. Chair Bennie Thompson's Aide Shows Us Who Dems REALLY Are Making THIS Wish After Trump Shooting

CO Rep Steven Woodrow Tries Deleting Repulsive Post About Trump Shooting, RUNS Like a Coward (We GOT It)

What We Know So FAR About Trump's Would-Be Assassin (and Not So FAST on the Republican Piece, Lefties)

=======================================================================

Tags: ASSASSINATION MEDIA TRUMP

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Drag HER! Kelley Paul BLISTERS Nancy Pelosi for Trying to Play the 'Both Sides Are Violent' Card and DAMN
Sam J.
Community Notes BODIES Bennie Thompson for Pretending He DIDN'T Try to Take Trump's Security Detail AWAY
Sam J.
CO Rep Steven Woodrow Tries Deleting Repulsive Post About Trump Shooting, RUNS Like a Coward (We GOT It)
Sam J.
FEAR NOT: Trump's Latest Statement As He Moves on to the RNC Will Make you Fist-Pump
Sam J.
What We Know So FAR About Trump's Would-Be Assassin (and Not So FAST on the Republican Piece, Lefties)
Sam J.
HYPOCRISY: Why Are Democrats Relieved That the Man They Call Hitler Is Safe?
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Drag HER! Kelley Paul BLISTERS Nancy Pelosi for Trying to Play the 'Both Sides Are Violent' Card and DAMN Sam J.
Advertisement