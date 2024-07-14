CO Rep Steven Woodrow Tries Deleting Repulsive Post About Trump Shooting, RUNS Like a Coward (We GOT It)

As Twitchy readers know (and God love ALL of you for staying with us through all of this, it has been rough), horrible people said horrible things about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania last night. At this point, we really shouldn't be surprised by how awful, hateful, and downright violent they are but you guys, this editor still is. Even now. It's hard to fathom hating any one politician so much that you'd be disappointed that a gunman missed.

And yet, here we are.

Last night, we covered some of the worst comments in real-time but we saved this one from Colorado Rep. Steven Woodrow for its own special Twitchy piece. Of course when we saw it we figured the coward would delete it (he did), which is why we snagged a screenshot. Bullies are often cowards in hiding.

This is what he posted moments after hearing Trump had been shot.

What a sweetheart, right? Trump had LITERALLY been shot, we knew of at least one other person who had been shot (who sadly died) at that point and of course the gunman. Now, ask yourselves this, what sort of person not only thinks this, but posts it AS AN ELECTED OFFICIAL?

Is the Democratic Party really that far gone?

Note, Woodrow didn't just delete his post, like a REAL coward he deleted his account.

He closed his account, but the internet is forever… pic.twitter.com/3hzuYf8Lro — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 14, 2024

But again, as we have said many many many times, tweets are FOREVER.

Probably a good idea to delete your account @WoodrowForCo pic.twitter.com/pDh3ns4Itz — Libertarian Party of Colorado (@LPCO) July 14, 2024

Oh, he did.

Lest people forget what your true reaction to an assassination attempt was. pic.twitter.com/2GWXRytvHg — Val L (@SuperOfMyHome) July 14, 2024

This is a Colorado State Democrat revealing his true character. https://t.co/X0Ywnq3sNd pic.twitter.com/ozPJaC1GBS — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 14, 2024

They're definitely showing us who they REALLY are.

Next, he should probably resign.

Just sayin'.

Steven is a public official.

Steven tweeted something really stupid.

Steven deleted his account.



Note, as an elected official this is not doxxing, this is simply sharing helpful info. :) pic.twitter.com/d8PqOqFdNE — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 14, 2024

Awww, look at me, being super helpful and sharing what could be pertinent information for a public official.

