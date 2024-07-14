President Trump, I Am Ready to FIGHT (Plus 2 1/2 Minutes of Dems...
J6 Cmte. Chair Bennie Thompson's Aide Shows Us Who Dems REALLY Are Making...
President of the WHCA: We Won't Call It an Assassination Attempt Unless the...
What We Know So FAR About Trump's Would-Be Assassin (and Not So FAST...
HYPOCRISY: Why Are Democrats Relieved That the Man They Call Hitler Is Safe?
President Biden to Donors Last Monday: ‘It’s Time to Put Trump in a...
UNREAL: CBS News Host Noticed Trump Didn't Try to Lower Political Temp After...
Here's More of the Danger Posed by Project 2025
Big Boy Press Conference Showed Biden Is a Master of Foreign Policy
Black Woman With Fewer Constitutional Rights Refuses to Live Under Trump Reign
WATCH: Eyewitness Says He Saw Trump's Would-Be Assassin Setting Up, Secret Service Ignored...
State Representative Says Joe Biden Could Be Suffering From Long COVID
President Biden Addresses the Nation From His Beach House
Biden Won't Say Trump Rally Shooting Was an Assassination Attempt

CO Rep Steven Woodrow Tries Deleting Repulsive Post About Trump Shooting, RUNS Like a Coward (We GOT It)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:40 AM on July 14, 2024
Meme

As Twitchy readers know (and God love ALL of you for staying with us through all of this, it has been rough), horrible people said horrible things about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania last night. At this point, we really shouldn't be surprised by how awful, hateful, and downright violent they are but you guys, this editor still is. Even now. It's hard to fathom hating any one politician so much that you'd be disappointed that a gunman missed.

Advertisement

And yet, here we are.

Last night, we covered some of the worst comments in real-time but we saved this one from Colorado Rep. Steven Woodrow for its own special Twitchy piece. Of course when we saw it we figured the coward would delete it (he did), which is why we snagged a screenshot. Bullies are often cowards in hiding. 

This is what he posted moments after hearing Trump had been shot.

What a sweetheart, right? Trump had LITERALLY been shot, we knew of at least one other person who had been shot (who sadly died) at that point and of course the gunman. Now, ask yourselves this, what sort of person not only thinks this, but posts it AS AN ELECTED OFFICIAL?

Is the Democratic Party really that far gone? 

Note, Woodrow didn't just delete his post, like a REAL coward he deleted his account.

But again, as we have said many many many times, tweets are FOREVER.

Recommended

J6 Cmte. Chair Bennie Thompson's Aide Shows Us Who Dems REALLY Are Making THIS Wish After Trump Shooting
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oh, he did.

They're definitely showing us who they REALLY are.

Next, he should probably resign.

Just sayin'.

Awww, look at me, being super helpful and sharing what could be pertinent information for a public official.

======================================================================

Related:

What We Know So FAR About Trump's Would-Be Assassin (and Not So FAST on the Republican Piece, Lefties)

Advertisement

Just STFU: Liz Cheney Refusing to Even Say Trump's Name After Shooting Goes ALMOST As Bad As Her WY Loss

TN Dem State Senator Pisses EVERYONE Off Blaming MAGA for Trump Being Shot (She Deleted BUT We Got It)

'How Do You MISS?': Lefty Ghouls Celebrate Attempted Assassination of Trump, Here Are the WORST

Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who Try Protesting Him and LOL (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: COLORADO DEMOCRAT SHOOTING TRUMP

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

J6 Cmte. Chair Bennie Thompson's Aide Shows Us Who Dems REALLY Are Making THIS Wish After Trump Shooting
Sam J.
What We Know So FAR About Trump's Would-Be Assassin (and Not So FAST on the Republican Piece, Lefties)
Sam J.
President of the WHCA: We Won't Call It an Assassination Attempt Unless the Government Does
Aaron Walker
HYPOCRISY: Why Are Democrats Relieved That the Man They Call Hitler Is Safe?
FuzzyChimp
'How Do You MISS?': Lefty Ghouls Celebrate Attempted Assassination of Trump, Here Are the WORST
Sam J.
TN Dem State Senator Pisses EVERYONE Off Blaming MAGA for Trump Being Shot (She Deleted BUT We Got It)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
J6 Cmte. Chair Bennie Thompson's Aide Shows Us Who Dems REALLY Are Making THIS Wish After Trump Shooting Sam J.
Advertisement