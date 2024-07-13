Just STFU: Liz Cheney Refusing to Even Say Trump's Name After Shooting Goes ALMOST As Bad As Her WY Loss

Oh good, Liz Cheney had something to say about Trump being shot ... said no one, ever. If there is anyone on social media who should probably keep their big mouth shut about what happened in Pennsylvania this evening it's Liz. She couldn't even bother to say his name.

She has done nothing but tell Americans how dangerous Trump is to this country, she has fed hate-filled rhetoric for years so she really should just sit this one out.

But of course, she did not.

Take a look:

Reports of the shooting in Pennsylvania are horrifying. Violence of any kind has no place in American politics. We are grateful for the reaction of Secret Service and other law enforcement and pray for the former president and all those injured. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) July 13, 2024

Just shut it, Liz.

This is all on people like you. And it will neither be forgotten nor forgiven. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) July 13, 2024

You caused this Liz. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 13, 2024

She certainly didn't help.

This picture will be in history books.

You helped cause this you disgusting trash. Your lies, persecution and fear mongering resulted (predictably) in this act of violence today. STFU and remove yourself from public life. — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) July 13, 2024

Gosh, it seems like a lot of people feel the same way this editor does about Liz opening her trap about the shooting.

We don’t want any prayers from you Liz your one of the people that caused this to happen with all your negative and hateful rhetoric about our president Trump — Robert Michael (@m99151272) July 13, 2024

Can't say his name, can you.

You tried didn't you? You and your lying corrupt gang. pic.twitter.com/nCo1OOgx46 — Steve Wilson (@wilstv) July 13, 2024

Reports... you're doing great. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 14, 2024

Ironically, she's not.

At all.

This is on you. Own it. You know you will if it looks like he will win the election. — John cooper (@Johncooper22) July 14, 2024

Sensing a theme here, Liz.

