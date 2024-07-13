WATCH: Eyewitness Says He Saw Trump's Would-Be Assassin Setting Up, Secret Service Ignored...
Just STFU: Liz Cheney Refusing to Even Say Trump's Name After Shooting Goes ALMOST As Bad As Her WY Loss

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:40 PM on July 13, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Oh good, Liz Cheney had something to say about Trump being shot ... said no one, ever. If there is anyone on social media who should probably keep their big mouth shut about what happened in Pennsylvania this evening it's Liz. She couldn't even bother to say his name.

She has done nothing but tell Americans how dangerous Trump is to this country, she has fed hate-filled rhetoric for years so she really should just sit this one out.

But of course, she did not.

Take a look:

Just shut it, Liz.

She certainly didn't help.

This picture will be in history books.

Gosh, it seems like a lot of people feel the same way this editor does about Liz opening her trap about the shooting.

Ironically, she's not.

At all.

Sensing a theme here, Liz.

