TN Dem State Senator Pisses EVERYONE Off Blaming MAGA for Trump Being Shot (She Deleted BUT We Got It)

We knew the Left would post horrible things on social media after Trump was shot at (and sadly, two innocent bystanders at his Pennsylvania rally were shot and killed), but honestly there is no way we could have prepared ourselves to see just how ugly and vile they really are.

There are no real words for this level of hatred and violence that THEY have perpetrated ...

What sort of horrible person would actually blame MAGA for Trump being shot at? No really, Democrat Senator London Lamar blamed the MAGA 'regime' has brought us to this moment.

While I am praying for former President Trump and hopes he makes a full recovery… the extremism from the MAGA regime has brought us to this moment. — Senator London Lamar (@SenatorLamar) July 13, 2024

Harpy says what?

OOOOH, that's right, she deleted it. Luckily, we snagged it because as you know, tweets are forever. Whoever runs against Lamar should use this as a campaign ad.

Awww, there it is.

Yup, somehow it's all Trump's fault Trump got shot at.

Because OF COURSE.

You evil woman. Shame on you — Emir’s girl (@emirandme) July 14, 2024

Shame on you. — Probable Spam (@Deedo_70) July 14, 2024

There’s still time to delete this one, London. — Eric Moyski (@gwmoyski95) July 14, 2024

And ironically, she did just that.

Resign — Quincy (@Sazzzz123) July 14, 2024

The classic "It's your fault we're k**ling you!!" — ً (@Hammie1285) July 14, 2024

Just another vile Democrat saying the wrong thing at the wrong time reminding us just how awful and repugnant they really are.

