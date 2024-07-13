TN Dem State Senator Pisses EVERYONE Off Blaming MAGA for Trump Being Shot (She Deleted BUT We Got It)

WATCH: Eyewitness Says He Saw Trump's Would-Be Assassin Setting Up, Secret Service Ignored...
We knew the Left would post horrible things on social media after Trump was shot at (and sadly, two innocent bystanders at his Pennsylvania rally were shot and killed), but honestly there is no way we could have prepared ourselves to see just how ugly and vile they really are. 

There are no real words for this level of hatred and violence that THEY have perpetrated ...

What sort of horrible person would actually blame MAGA for Trump being shot at? No really, Democrat Senator London Lamar blamed the MAGA 'regime' has brought us to this moment.

Harpy says what?

OOOOH, that's right, she deleted it. Luckily, we snagged it because as you know, tweets are forever. Whoever runs against Lamar should use this as a campaign ad.

Awww, there it is.

Yup, somehow it's all Trump's fault Trump got shot at.

Because OF COURSE.

And ironically, she did just that.

Just another vile Democrat saying the wrong thing at the wrong time reminding us just how awful and repugnant they really are.

