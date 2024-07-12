BREAKING: NYT Reports Donors to LARGEST Biden Super PAC Will Freeze Donations IF...
Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who Try Protesting Him and LOL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on July 12, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

You'd think even lunatic Climate Change mouth-breathers would know better than to tangle with Sen. Ted Cruzy but ... maybe not. Then again, these are the same people who think man is powerful enough to magically change our climate and that hot weather in the summer is PROOF of that fact.

We made the same face.

And then we laughed because this video of Cruz shutting down the loons is pretty damn spectacular.

Watch:

His post continues:

The obvious well-known answer is Communist China. They wouldn't say or they don't know. These radicals are not not pro-environment they're just anti-American.

Not to mention India.

Just sayin'.

Wow.

HA! We see what they did there.

These protesters would be better off just admitting they don't really care about the planet they just like to make noise and harass Republicans because they think it makes them look important. Otherwise they'd know without China (and India) changing nothing other countries like America do will make a difference.

But hey, if they want to keep getting embarrassed by senators like Ted Cruz, we suppose more power to them.

======================================================================

