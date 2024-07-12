Sit ALL the Way Down! Ted Cruz Shuts DOWN Climate Change Loons Who Try Protesting Him and LOL (Watch)

You'd think even lunatic Climate Change mouth-breathers would know better than to tangle with Sen. Ted Cruzy but ... maybe not. Then again, these are the same people who think man is powerful enough to magically change our climate and that hot weather in the summer is PROOF of that fact.

We made the same face.

And then we laughed because this video of Cruz shutting down the loons is pretty damn spectacular.

Watch:

Climate protesters disrupted Sen. Cruz's speech tonight. He flipped the script and put them on the spot. "Which country is the biggest climate polluter on Planet Earth? You have no idea!"



The obvious well-known answer is Communist China. They wouldn't say or they don't know.… pic.twitter.com/PGrLPkrplO — Darin Miller (@DarinBMiller) July 12, 2024

His post continues:

The obvious well-known answer is Communist China. They wouldn't say or they don't know. These radicals are not not pro-environment they're just anti-American.

Not to mention India.

Just sayin'.

China has 3200 coal fired power plants, United States has 200. — Dan Laughlin (@VoteLaughlin) July 12, 2024

Wow.

Amazing! They’re like “China? That’s weird. That’s who’s paying us…” — pearcort (@pearcort) July 12, 2024

HA! We see what they did there.

Their parents are so proud their children grew up to do, and know nothing other than they think it’s fun to disrupt other people. Sad future for them. — DaveMinfla (@DaveMinfla) July 12, 2024

Cruz - 2points! Protestors - none.

Climate freaks consistently do not let facts get in their way! Thank you Ted Cruz! @cherylbeantx — Cheryl Bean for Texas (@cherylbeantx) July 12, 2024

These protesters would be better off just admitting they don't really care about the planet they just like to make noise and harass Republicans because they think it makes them look important. Otherwise they'd know without China (and India) changing nothing other countries like America do will make a difference.

But hey, if they want to keep getting embarrassed by senators like Ted Cruz, we suppose more power to them.

