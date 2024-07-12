HA! Biden Was So OFF During His BIZARRE (Whispering?!) Presser That Even Rachel Maddow Fact-Checked Him

Biden's presser last night was simply bizarre, from the delays to our new Vice President Trump ... if Biden's handlers were trying to make us worry less they did NOT succeed. The part where he started to whisper about how he was still really popular was simply the creepy icing on the creepier cake. Beyond the fact that the whispering is very off-putting, he was once again lying his arse off.

He's not popular.

No matter what his handy dandy shadow government is telling him.

Heck, even Rachel Maddow had to fact-check him.

Watch:

Rachel Maddow is worried Biden "is being given information about his political standing that may not based in reality" 😂 pic.twitter.com/JC4kxYD2EP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2024

Oooooh, ok.

So she doesn't think he's lying, she thinks someone is giving him bad intel.

Yeah, that's it.

So, he watches her show? — Uberminch (@uberminch) July 12, 2024

Nah, she's on after his bedtime.

Oh, my. Democrats giving out information "not based in reality?" imagine that. — Tom Coss, (EconRN) (@sovereign_guy) July 12, 2024

Right? Who'da thunk?

Who is Joe Biden's commander in chief? — Shaun Humphrey (@ShaunHumphrey65) July 12, 2024

We're not entirely sure but we're pretty sure it sounds like Yo Mama.

- The conference lasted 42 minutes

- There were 2 teleprompters on the stage

- Biden had his notes

- Biden lost track of thought 11 times — R Lee (@RLee19783678) July 12, 2024

Eleven. Times.

With teleprompters and notes.

Sure, he's totally fine, Democrats.

Has anyone told Rachel that Biden gets his misinformation exclusively from MSNBC? — Mike Leigh Torres (@MikeLeighTorres) July 12, 2024

Someone really should let her know.

