HA! Biden Was So OFF During His BIZARRE (Whispering?!) Presser That Even Rachel Maddow Fact-Checked Him

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on July 12, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Biden's presser last night was simply bizarre, from the delays to our new Vice President Trump ... if Biden's handlers were trying to make us worry less they did NOT succeed. The part where he started to whisper about how he was still really popular was simply the creepy icing on the creepier cake. Beyond the fact that the whispering is very off-putting, he was once again lying his arse off.

He's not popular.

No matter what his handy dandy shadow government is telling him.

Heck, even Rachel Maddow had to fact-check him.

Watch:

Oooooh, ok. 

So she doesn't think he's lying, she thinks someone is giving him bad intel.

Yeah, that's it.

Nah, she's on after his bedtime.

Right? Who'da thunk?

We're not entirely sure but we're pretty sure it sounds like Yo Mama.

Eleven. Times.

With teleprompters and notes.

Sure, he's totally fine, Democrats.

Team Biden Shifts Into 'the Jerk Store Called' Overdrive to Fire Back at Trump's Presser Mockery
Doug P.
Someone really should let her know.

======================================================================

