And BOOM: Project 2025 Account OWNS Lyin' Biden With Receipt-Filled Post Debunking Every LIE He's Spewed

Wow. We knew Democrats would have to come up with something to scare their supporters into voting for the brain-dead bag of Botox but their efforts to pin Trump to Project 2025 because they think it's a bad thing for our country focus on family and freedom in a country with smaller government and safer borders is a bad thing have just been obnoxious. They know their supporters won't bother to read the document that comes from Heritage, not Trump, so they are going with the THEY'LL MAKE WOMEN HAVE BABIES AND TAKE THEIR DRIVER'S LICENSES bs they know feeds the crazies on the Left.

Advertisement

Case in point, Biden lied his saggy ol' backside off about it just yesterday.

Watch this:

Project 2025 will destroy America.

⁰⁰

Look it up. We made it easy for you: https://t.co/GFccEpzfUs pic.twitter.com/jNW94z0e0Y — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 10, 2024

Oh yeah, the morons in his campaign went so far as to buy a URL to lie about the project so they can continue to poison people who depend on them to tell them the truth. Biden and Democrats really are horrible people, you guys.

Luckily, Project 2025 itself was more than happy to set the record straight.

🧵Americans can’t afford their groceries, innocent people are being killed by illegal aliens he let in, and the DOJ is imprisoning his political opponents, but a book of policy recommendations is what President Biden is worried about 🤡



P.S., we all know he’s still sleeping. https://t.co/f6elSj5SK8 — Project 2025 (@Prjct2025) July 10, 2024

Sadly, Biden's handler couldn't be bothered to actually read even this post because they're likely too busy trying to figure out how to make Biden look less pale without turning him into a giant pumpkin head.

So they put this out today:

I’ve been getting a lot of questions about Project 2025 lately.



Here’s the truth: It’s a dangerous takeover by Trump and his allies to pass his extreme MAGA agenda.



Watch our new ad—then head to https://t.co/GFccEpzfUs to learn more. pic.twitter.com/B69jguN88I — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 11, 2024

Any time Biden says here's the truth you know he's lying.

Cue Project 2025 once again.

You’re up early! Why can’t you link to our actual website? Oh that’s right, because you’re lying👇 https://t.co/oLYlxceG0G — Project 2025 (@Prjct2025) July 11, 2024

You're up early ... HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, that was good.

Aces.

Democrats need to get as many people possible to hate anything pro-America. Somehow that tactic is appealing among their voters. — Trumps Wins (@DTrumpsWins) July 11, 2024

They know they have nothing to run ON so they're desperate to find something to run against. Sadly, Biden is running against what has always made America the shining beacon of hope it's always been. Family, freedom, smaller government, and safe borders.

What sort of idiot thinks those simply things are bad?

We know, the same sort of idiot who would vote for Biden in the first place.

======================================================================

Related:

WHOA! Morning Joe Says the Quiet Parts About OBAMA and the Biden Campaign Out LOUD (Watch)

Oh Doofus, NO! Eric Swalwell Tries Saving FACE By Posting 2nd Clip of Ben Shapiro WHOOPIN' Him and ROFL

They're Coming to Take Them AWAY, HAHA! Biden's Campaign Staff Caught Literally Losing Their MINDS (LOL!)

Advertisement

LOOK on Daily Show Host's Face After He Asks Black Voters Who They're Voting for is PRICELESS (Watch)

Man of Principle Paul Krugman Admits Being HONEST About Biden Was Torture and He Won't Be Doing It Again

=======================================================================