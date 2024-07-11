'Shining Example of Integrity'! Eric Swalwell Wants Dems to Be MORE Dishonest About...
And BOOM: Project 2025 Account OWNS Lyin' Biden With Receipt-Filled Post Debunking Every LIE He's Spewed

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on July 11, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Wow. We knew Democrats would have to come up with something to scare their supporters into voting for the brain-dead bag of Botox but their efforts to pin Trump to Project 2025 because they think it's a bad thing for our country focus on family and freedom in a country with smaller government and safer borders is a bad thing have just been obnoxious. They know their supporters won't bother to read the document that comes from Heritage, not Trump, so they are going with the THEY'LL MAKE WOMEN HAVE BABIES AND TAKE THEIR DRIVER'S LICENSES bs they know feeds the crazies on the Left.

Case in point, Biden lied his saggy ol' backside off about it just yesterday.

Watch this:

Oh yeah, the morons in his campaign went so far as to buy a URL to lie about the project so they can continue to poison people who depend on them to tell them the truth. Biden and Democrats really are horrible people, you guys.

Luckily, Project 2025 itself was more than happy to set the record straight.

Sadly, Biden's handler couldn't be bothered to actually read even this post because they're likely too busy trying to figure out how to make Biden look less pale without turning him into a giant pumpkin head.

So they put this out today:

Any time Biden says here's the truth you know he's lying.

Cue Project 2025 once again.

You're up early ... HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, that was good.

Aces.

They know they have nothing to run ON so they're desperate to find something to run against. Sadly, Biden is running against what has always made America the shining beacon of hope it's always been. Family, freedom, smaller government, and safe borders.

What sort of idiot thinks those simply things are bad?

We know, the same sort of idiot who would vote for Biden in the first place.

