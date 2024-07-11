Media Tries to Give Biden a Boost by Gaslighting About Inflation (Meanwhile, Here's...
WHOA! Morning Joe Says the Quiet Parts About OBAMA and the Biden Campaign Out LOUD (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on July 11, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Morning Joe seems to think Obama is behind the famous Hollywood actors who once told people to vote for Biden NOW telling Biden to drop out of the race. Huh. Almost as if everything we've seen from Hollywood and the Democratic Party has been FAKE.

Fake campaign and fake presidency are FAKE.

Wonder if they can find another oatmeal-brained mumble-mouth to run for president who will let Obama influence his/her choices as much? 

*Obama fourth term, anyone?*

Watch this:

... quietly working behind the scenes.

The same way he has all along. 

*eye roll* 

Gosh, you mean to tell us George Clooney isn't Biden's best good friend? Michael Douglas? Rob Reiner? That they were only Joe's friends because Obama told them they should be? WHODA THUNK IT?!

Wonder how pissed off Jill is watching all of this.

Ruh-Roh. Sounds like trouble in Obama-ville.

And Hillary Clinton-ville.

They've clearly been lying to Joe about how popular he is, how well he's doing ... almost as if they needed a mouthpiece to say and do as he was told. And now Joe (Jill?) is figuring out it was all fake. Lies. Fraud.

Like most everything Obama does.

Once again, we are in desperate need of more popcorn.

