WHOA! Morning Joe Says the Quiet Parts About OBAMA and the Biden Campaign Out LOUD (Watch)

Morning Joe seems to think Obama is behind the famous Hollywood actors who once told people to vote for Biden NOW telling Biden to drop out of the race. Huh. Almost as if everything we've seen from Hollywood and the Democratic Party has been FAKE.

Fake campaign and fake presidency are FAKE.

Wonder if they can find another oatmeal-brained mumble-mouth to run for president who will let Obama influence his/her choices as much?

*Obama fourth term, anyone?*

Watch this:

Re: the growing criticism of biden, the Clooney op-ed etc, Morning Joe says:



“The Biden campaign and many Democratic officials do believe that Barack Obama is quietly working behind the scenes to orchestrate this” pic.twitter.com/Snh3eF870m — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 11, 2024

... quietly working behind the scenes.

The same way he has all along.

*eye roll*

Gosh, you mean to tell us George Clooney isn't Biden's best good friend? Michael Douglas? Rob Reiner? That they were only Joe's friends because Obama told them they should be? WHODA THUNK IT?!

Wonder how pissed off Jill is watching all of this.

Despite repeated WH denials of any Obama-Biden tension and the public bromance displays, Biden friend Joe Scarborough says:



"Joe Biden is deeply resentful of his treatment under not only the Obama staff but also the way he was pushed aside for Hillary Clinton" pic.twitter.com/YMGt4rywg5 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 11, 2024

Ruh-Roh. Sounds like trouble in Obama-ville.

And Hillary Clinton-ville.

These are two WH denials to me just in the past few months:



"The Biden and Obama families are like family to one other, and whomever made these claims about that relationship isn't familiar with it."

"As President Biden has said, President Obama is family to him"… pic.twitter.com/PVOcQtk3sg — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 11, 2024

They've clearly been lying to Joe about how popular he is, how well he's doing ... almost as if they needed a mouthpiece to say and do as he was told. And now Joe (Jill?) is figuring out it was all fake. Lies. Fraud.

Like most everything Obama does.

A lot of the current resentment and tension is coming from the Biden side, not the Obama one.



2015 hangover, legacy competition, etc. — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 11, 2024

Once again, we are in desperate need of more popcorn.

